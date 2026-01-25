How Children Survived, Escaped After An Indian National Shot Dead Wife And 3 Relatives In The US | Here’s What We Know

A family dispute turned fatal for an Indian-origin family in the United States after four adults were shot dead at a residence in Georgia. The incident occurred in Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta, where police say the accused, Vijay Kumar, allegedly opened fire inside the home.

Authorities identified the victims as Kumar’s wife, Meenu Dogra (43), and three relatives, Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38). The shooting took place in the early hours of Friday, sending shockwaves through the local Indian community.

How 3 Children Survived And Escaped

Three children were inside the house at the time of the shooting. According to police, the children managed to escape immediate danger by running into a closet and hiding there as gunfire erupted.

One of the children, who is also the accused’s child, managed to place a 911 emergency call from inside the closet. The information provided during the call helped officers locate the house quickly, allowing them to reach the scene within minutes. The children were found unharmed and have since been taken into the care of a family member.

Police Action And Charges Against The Accused

Gwinnett County Police responded to the emergency call at around 2:30 am local time at a residence on Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered four adults with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Vijay Kumar, 51, has been taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including four counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of malice murder, and several counts related to cruelty to children, according to local media reports.

Indian Consulate Expresses Grief

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta confirmed the arrest and said it is extending all possible assistance to the affected family. In an official statement, the consulate expressed deep sorrow over the incident and acknowledged that an Indian national was among the victims.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

