Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

Dana Eden, Israeli producer of the hit spy thriller Tehran, was found dead in a hotel room in Athens while filming season four.

Dana Eden found dead at 52 (IMAGE: X)
Dana Eden found dead at 52 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 16, 2026 17:08:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

The Israeli producer of the hit spy thriller “Tehran” was found dead on Sunday in a hotel room in Athens, Greek police officials said, while a probe into the incident is underway.

The body of the 52-year-old woman, identified as Dana Eden, was found after a relative made several failed attempts to reach her.

The case is being treated as a suicide based on evidence and testimonies, the police officials said. Greek investigators found pills at the scene. A coroner also found bruises on the victim’s neck.

You Might Be Interested In

“This is a moment of great sorrow for the family, friends, and colleagues,” international production company Donna and Shula Productions said in a statement.

“The production company wishes to clarify that rumours regarding a criminal or nationalistic-related death are not true and are unfounded,” it said, urging media and the public to refrain from publishing unverified claims.

Eden was in Greece filming the fourth series of the show Tehran, Israeli media outlet Kan reported. 

(With Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 5:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dana EdenIsraeli Spy Serieslatest world newstehran

RELATED News

Who Is Om Kumar Rai? Indian-Origin Man Jailed 5 Months In Singapore For ‘Outraging Woman’s Modesty’

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Open Or Closed Today On Presidents’ Day? Check Full List Of Holidays In 2026

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026: Important Tips Students Should Know Before Appearing For The Exam

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

ASUS & Acer Germany Sales Ban: Know The Reason Behind The Sudden Restriction, What You Need To Know About HEVC And Nokia Connection

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Set To Marry On Feb 26? Leaked Wedding Card Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy- Is It Official Finally?

Oppo K14x 5G Goes Live On Sale: 6,500mAh Massive Battery, 50MP AI Camera And Dimensity 6300 Chipset At Just Rs…

Who Is IAS Avi Prasad? Senior IAS Officer Gets Lucky For Third Time, Marries Fellow Bureaucrat Ankita Dhakre, Here’s Why He Got Divorced Twice

UP Board Exam 2026: Admit Card Mandatory? Know Board Rules Before Exams

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Replaces Injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia Squad — Check Updated AUS Team

Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway
Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway
Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway
Who Was Dana Eden? Israeli Spy Series ‘Tehran’ Producer Found Dead In Athens Hotel At 52, Police Probe Underway

QUICK LINKS