Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

El Tuli Shot Dead: Mexican forces have killed “El Tuli,” a top CJNG operative and close aide to El Mencho. After El Mencho died, El Tuli took charge of cartel operations, handling logistics and finances, and he played a big part in the violent fallout that swept through the country.

His death comes as Mexican authorities crack down on the cartel and as a fight brews over who’ll take the reins next.

Who was El Tuli?

El Tuli, whose real name is Hugo César Macías Ureña, wasn’t originally in line to succeed El Mencho, but he stepped up right after his boss was gone.

He wasn’t just a background figure, either. He offered bounties of 20,000 pesos, or about $1,100, for every soldier or National Guard member killed in revenge attacks.

When authorities tracked him down, they seized around 7.2 million pesos, nearly a million US dollars in cash, and a haul of firearms.

‘El Tuli’ — alleged top operator for ‘El Mencho’ — LOCATED and KILLED in El Grullo, Jalisco Defense Secretary Trevilla said he coordinated blockades and offered 20,000 pesos per soldier killed He reportedly opened fire while fleeing, found dead at the scene pic.twitter.com/NQ5p7LVEFE — RT (@RT_com) February 24, 2026

How was El Mencho killed?

As for El Mencho, he died after being badly wounded in a raid led by the Mexican Army in Tapalpa, Jalisco.

The US backed the operation, providing key intelligence. El Mencho, once Mexico’s most wanted man with a $15 million bounty on his head, built CJNG into a global drug empire, flooding the US with fentanyl and meth.

His death set off a wave of violence. Retaliation was brutal; at least 25 National Guard members died, and in total, 70 people were killed, including security forces, suspected cartel members, and civilians.

Social media filled up with videos showing fires, shootings, and armed cartel members out in the streets.

Who will succeed El Mencho?

Now, everyone’s watching to see who’ll take over. Reports say one of El Mencho’s daughters, Jessica Johanna Oseguera, a US citizen, is a leading contender.

His stepson, Juan Carlos Valencia González, and another close ally, Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, better known as El Sapo, are also in the running. The battle for control is far from over.

Violence Erupts in Mexico After El Mencho’s Death

People started sharing videos online: burning cars, armed men roaming the streets, panic everywhere. The government rushed in more troops, trying to get things under control.

Some security experts say these hits on CJNG’s top leaders weaken the cartel, at least for now. But they’re also worried. When a group like this starts to splinter, things can get even messier, and new fights for control usually aren’t far behind.

