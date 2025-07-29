Home > World > Who Was Gautam Santhos? Indian National From Kerala Killed In Deer Lake, Canada Plane Crash

Who Was Gautam Santhos? Indian National From Kerala Killed In Deer Lake, Canada Plane Crash

Gautam Santhos, an Indian national from Kerala, tragically died in a plane crash near Deer Lake Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. The accident involved a Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft operated by Kisik Aerial Survey Inc., killing both individuals on board. Canadian authorities and the Indian Consulate in Toronto have confirmed the incident and launched a full investigation.

Indian national Gautam Santhos dies in fatal Deer Lake, Canada air crash; authorities and Indian mission confirm tragedy. Photo/X.
Indian national Gautam Santhos dies in fatal Deer Lake, Canada air crash; authorities and Indian mission confirm tragedy. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 29, 2025 15:28:22 IST

Gautam Santhos, an Indian national, from Kerala,  was killed in a air crash involving a commercial survey aircraft near Deer Lake Airport in Newfoundland, Canada, on the evening of July 26.

The crash involved a Piper PA-31 Navajo twin-engine plane operated by Kisik Aerial Survey Inc., a company headquartered in Delta, British Columbia.

Who Was Gautam Santhos? 

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto confirmed the inncident on Tuesday saying that Gautam Santhosh, was one of the two people, who died in the crash.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate wrote, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in close contact with the bereaved family and local authorities in Canada to provide all necessary assistance and support.”

The Indian mission in Kerala assured full support and assistance to Santhosh’s family during this period of grief.

Crash Happened Near Deer Lake Airport

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) also reported that two people were on board  when the aircraft crashed.  Police said that both were declared dead at the scene.

Local media reported that the crash occurred near Deer Lake airpot. The reports did not provide any further details on the circumstances of the crash.

Andrew Naysmith, owner of Kisik Geospatial and Aerial Survey, expressed sorrow following the crash. 

“We are devastated and heartbroken by this loss,”* Naysmith said. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families of the victim and their loved ones,” he added

Although the identities of the deceased were not officially released by the company at the time, Naysmith stated that names would be made public only by the authorities.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada Starts Investigation 

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has initiated an investigation into the crash which will look into the cause of the aircraft crash. The Piper Navajo aircraft has the capacity to carry up to eight passengers. At the time of crash, Canda was using it for commercial aerial survey work at the time.

After the crash, Naysmith said that the company would “provide support in any and every way possible” to those affected.

