Who Was Liton Chandra Ghosh? 55‑Year‑Old Hindu Businessman 'Beaten To Death Over Bananas' In Bangladesh, Police Detain Three Accused

A 55-year-old Hindu businessman, Liton Chandra Ghosh, was beaten to death in Gazipur, Bangladesh over a dispute about bananas. Three people, including the owner of the banana plantation, were detained, and the incident highlights a worrying rise in violence against minorities in the country.

Another Bangladeshi hindu man, Liton Chandra Ghosh was killed over a petty issue. (Image: Representative photo)

Published: January 18, 2026 16:26:24 IST

Another shocking incident of minority killing has come to light in Bangladesh. This time a 55‑year‑old Hindu businessman, Liton Chandra Ghosh, was beaten to death in broad daylight in Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur. According to police the incident began with a simple dispute over bananas. This adds to the already volatile situation for Hindus in Bangladesh who have been under attack in the past few months. 

Ghosh was a well‑known businessman who owned the ‘Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel’ on Baranagar Road. He was attacked on January 17, 2026 after a confrontation which involved a few bananas. According to Md Zakir Hossain, officer‑in‑charge of Kaliganj Police Station, the trouble started when 28‑year‑old Masum Mia, who owns a banana plantation, noticed a bunch of bananas missing from his orchard. While searching, he saw the bananas at Ghosh’s hotel and “an argument started between the two parties over this.”

Reports say that Masum first got into a verbal dispute with a hotel employee, Ananta Das, around 11:00 am over a trivial matter. Soon after, his parents 55‑year‑old Swapan Mia and 45‑year‑old Majeda Khatun arrived, and the situation quickly got out of hand. When Ghosh stepped in to try to calm things down, police and eyewitnesses said the accused “punched and kicked Liton, causing him to fall to the ground and die on the spot.”

Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation

According to reports, police have detained all three members of the family in connection with the killing and have launched a formal investigation. Officers have started gathering evidence linked to the incident and questioned the suspects. It is not yet fully known if the attack was motivated by religious hatred as has been common in Bangladesh or if it was a criminal attack

This brutal incident comes as there is a rise in violent attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly under the interim administration led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Hindus make up roughly 7 % of the country’s population and have been under constant attack increasingly .

Rights organisations have documented at least 51 cases of violence targeting Hindus, including 10 deaths in recent weeks, and have urged authorities to take action to protect minority rights.

Hindu killings have been a thing of daily in Bangladesh now

Since late December 2025, several Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh in violent attacks. Dipu Chandra Das (27) was killed horrifically by a mob. He was hanged and burned after false accusations of blasphemy on December 18, 2025. The police later found no evidence for the allegation.

Similarly in August 2025, two men, Ruplal Das and Pradip Lal, were beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of theft. 

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:26 PM IST
