Who Was Osman Hadi? Anti-India Bangladeshi Leader, Sheikh Hasina Critic Whose Death Has Pushed Dhaka Into Turmoil

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent Bangladeshi student leader associated with the 2024 uprising, died on Thursday after succumbing to injuries sustained in an assassination attempt earlier this month. He was undergoing treatment in Singapore after being shot in Dhaka.

In an official statement, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that Hadi died despite intensive medical intervention at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

“Despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries on 18 December 2025,” the statement said.

Osman Hadi Shot in Dhaka, Airlifted for Emergency Treatment

Hadi was critically injured on December 12 when unidentified assailants shot him in the head while he was travelling in a battery-powered auto-rickshaw along Culvert Road in Dhaka’s Paltan area.

He was initially rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Evercare Hospital as his condition worsened. Doctors subsequently decided to airlift him to Singapore for specialised neurological care.

On December 15, Hadi was flown to Singapore and admitted to the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit at Singapore General Hospital. Despite several days of treatment, he did not recover from his injuries.

Who Was Osman Hadi?

Sharif Osman Hadi was a member of Inqilab Mancha, an anti-Sheikh Hasina political platform that rose to prominence during the July student uprising in Bangladesh last year.

The movement played a key role in protests that eventually led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Hadi was regarded as one of the prominent faces of that movement.

At the time of the attack, he was also campaigning as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency for the upcoming February elections.

Although Inqilab Mancha gained attention during the student-led protests, the group has been labelled a radical outfit. The interim Yunus government later disbanded the party and barred it from contesting the national elections, despite its participation in the uprising.

Muhammad Yunus Announces Probe, Declares Mourning

Bangladesh’s interim leader and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation following Hadi’s death, calling the incident “heartbreaking” and vowing a full investigation into the shooting.

“Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us,” Yunus said.

He announced a one-day state mourning and pledged to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

“I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” Yunus said.

Yunus described Hadi as an “enemy to the defeated forces and fascist terrorists,” adding that “their evil efforts to frighten the revolutionaries will be completely thwarted.”

Protests Erupt as Students Gather in Dhaka

Hadi’s death triggered unrest across parts of Bangladesh, with hundreds of students and supporters gathering at Shahbagh intersection near Dhaka University shortly after the news broke.

Protesters chanted slogans such as, “Who are you, who am I – Hadi, Hadi,” expressing grief and anger over the killing of the student leader.

The interim administration announced that Saturday would be observed as a day of state mourning, with national flags flown at half-mast and special prayers held nationwide in Hadi’s honour, according to Reuters.

