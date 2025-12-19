Massive Protests In Bangladesh After Osman Hadi’s Death: Awami League Offices Torched, Indian Mission Targeted With Stones

Bangladesh Protests: Widespread protests erupted in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Friday following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 student-led uprising. Demonstrators vandalised and set fire to the offices of leading Bangladeshi newspapers amid mounting outrage over his killing.

Videos circulating on social media and shared by news agencies showed angry protesters targeting the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, vandalising property and setting parts of the buildings ablaze as tensions escalated in the capital.

Sharif Osman Hadi Dead

Hadi, the convener of the anti-Hasina political platform Inqilab Manch, was shot in the head by unidentified assailants during a campaign event on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan on December 12. He was campaigning as an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency at the time of the attack.

Following the shooting, Hadi was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he received emergency treatment. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital. At the initiative of the Bangladeshi government, he was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical care.

Despite efforts to save him, Sharif Osman Hadi succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, December 18. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in an official statement that he died as a result of injuries sustained in the assassination attempt.

State Mourning Announced by Muhammad Yunus Government

In response to Hadi’s death, Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus announced a day of state mourning to be observed on Saturday.

In a late-night address, Yunus said the national flag would be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, educational institutions, public and private buildings, as well as Bangladesh missions abroad.

He also announced that special prayers would be held after Jummah prayers on Friday in mosques nationwide for the forgiveness of what he described as “martyr” Osman Hadi. Similar prayer observances were to be held at places of worship of other faiths.

Streets of Dhaka Erupt in Protest

Following official confirmation of Hadi’s death, large-scale protests broke out in Dhaka, with demonstrators blocking the busy Shahbagh intersection, according to Prothom Alo. The blockade caused major traffic disruptions as crowds gathered to vent their anger.

Protesters were heard chanting slogans including, “Who are you, who am I, Hadi, Hadi,” “We will all be Hadi, we will speak in the face of bullets,” and “Catch the league, go to jail,” demanding justice and accountability for his killing.

Indian Mission Targeted After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death

Late Thursday night, protesters hurled bricks and stones at the Indian Assistant High Commission, according to BD News. The violence followed news of Hadi’s death.

A group staged a sit-in outside the mission’s office in the Khulshi area around 11 pm, shouting slogans against Hadi’s killing, as well as anti-Awami League and anti-India slogans. Police said another group of protesters simultaneously gathered at Gate No. 2 of the premises, the report added.

Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi?

Hadi was a member of Inqilab Manch, a platform opposed to Sheikh Hasina’s leadership. He was also a candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February and was actively campaigning as an independent contender from Dhaka-8 when he was attacked.

In other news, an Indian parliamentary committee on external affairs described the situation in Bangladesh as “complex and evolving.”

“The committee has been informed that the current situation in Bangladesh is complex and evolving. There is uncertainty regarding the schedule of democratic elections,” the panel said.

It added that the political events of August 2024 had created “significant instability and uncertainty,” with incidents of violence, attacks and intimidation of minorities, tribal communities, media groups, intellectuals, journalists and academicians “becoming the norm.”

