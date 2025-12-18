China Spying On India? Chinese GPS Tracker Fitted On Migratory Seagull Found Near Strategic INS Kadamba Naval Base

A migratory seagull carrying a Chinese-made GPS tracking device was found along Karnataka’s Karwar coast, near the strategic INS Kadamba naval base. The unusual device was spotted attached to the bird’s back near Timmakka Garden in the Uttara Kannada district. Residents alerted the forest department’s coastal marine division.

GPS Tracker Belongs To Chinese Research Institute

Preliminary examination by authorities revealed that the GPS tracker belongs to the Research Centre for Eco-Environmental Sciences under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Forest officials clarified that such devices are commonly used by researchers to study the movement patterns, feeding habits, and migratory routes of birds, including seagulls.

A senior police officer in Karwar, Deepan MN, told India Today that the matter is under verification.

“The Forest Department’s coastal marine cell found the bird and is currently conducting an inquiry. We are coordinating with them.”

Research Project or Espionage?

While initial findings suggest the device is part of a scientific research project, officials have not ruled out other possibilities. The GPS unit will be sent for technical examination to conclusively determine its purpose.

“At present, it appears to be part of a migratory bird research study. We will confirm the findings after detailed verification,” India Today report quoted forest officials.

Authorities have also contacted the Chinese institute to gather information on the study, including its origin, timeline, and scope.

INS Kadamba’s Strategic Location Draws Attention

The discovery has attracted attention because of its proximity to INS Kadamba, one of India’s most critical naval bases, which houses key warships, including aircraft carriers and submarines. Once ongoing expansion works are completed, INS Kadamba is set to become the largest naval base in the Eastern Hemisphere.

This is not the first time a tracked bird has raised concerns in the region. In November 2024, a war eagle fitted with a tracking device was spotted near Baithkol port in Karwar. Investigations at the time revealed no suspicious activity, and the case was linked to wildlife research.

