LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump latest hollywood news air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until January 23, 2026, forcing Indian airlines to take longer, costlier routes and increasing fuel and operational expenses, while Pakistan also loses overflight revenue due to reciprocal bans.

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 17, 2025 18:08:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

The Pakistani airspace continues to be closed to the Indian aircraft, extending a ban that has been continuously in effect since the Pahalgam attack. The previous ban that was set to expire on December 24 has been extended to January 23, 2026. India is likely to extend the ban as well. 

According to the notice issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), “Pakistan airspace will remain closed to Indian-registered aircraft, including all aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines, as well as Indian military flights.”

This notice means that the ban has been extended for the ninth month consecutively since the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan in May. The original ban was introduced after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians. India took serious diplomatic measures, like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. 

Pakistan has been giving continuous NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) ever since the escalation, mentioning national security concerns and bilateral tensions as the reason for the ban. India has imposed a similar ban on Pakistan as well. 

How does the Pakistani airspace ban affect India?

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document issued in 2022, Pakistani airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs), Karachi and Lahore. The continuance of the ban has resulted in Indian airlines taking longer routes, which has added to the fuel costs. 

The airspace ban has had a significant impact on the aviation sector. Indian airlines have to take the longer route to avoid the Pakistani airspace, which results in longer flights and more fuel consumption. It has increased operational challenges and incurred additional costs and loss of revenue.

Pakistan, too, has suffered financial damage due to the ban. The loss of overflight fees has impacted the PAA significantly. Pakistani flights, too, have to reroute due to the ban imposed by India. 

Also Read: What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 6:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: airspace-banindiaindia airspacepakistan

RELATED News

Why Blinkit Has Been Slapped With A Fine Of Rs.5 Lakh In Noida? Reason Behind Penalty Explained

How To Check BS Emission Of Your Car? Here’s A Quick Step-By-Step Guide As Supreme Court Moves To Ban Vehicles Below BS-IV In Delhi-NCR

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Supreme Court Allows Ban On Pre-BS IV Vehicles In Delhi-NCR, Here Is The List Of Vehicles Which Lose Protection After New Order

CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

LATEST NEWS

Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Canceled? Who Wins If The Match Is Called Off

Warner Bros Discovery Rejects Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid As Netflix Moves Forward For Takeover: What We Know

‘Payal Gaming MMS Viral New’ Famed Payal Dhare Breaks Silence On 19-Minute Viral Clip, Says ‘There Is…’

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

What Are ELVs Or End-Of-Life Vehicles And How Can You Save Up To Rs 90000 While Scrapping Your Old Vehicles

Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Candy Shop’ Sparks Huge Outrage Over Vulgar Dance Steps And Lyrics

Step-by-Step Guide to Buying NRI Medical Insurance in India from Abroad

‘Why Are You Asking The Umpire?’ Rohit Sharma Recalls Losing His Temper During Heated Exchange With Steve Smith, Here’s What Virat Kohli Did

QAD | Redzone Accelerates India Momentum with 20-Year Anniversary and Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing Vision

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond
Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond
Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond
Pakistani Airspace Ban Extends By Another Month, India Likely To Respond

QUICK LINKS