LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Cricket AQI iran anant ambani Billionaire private astronaut 100th Academy Awards BS IV emission donald trump Cricket AQI iran anant ambani Billionaire private astronaut 100th Academy Awards BS IV emission donald trump Cricket AQI iran anant ambani Billionaire private astronaut 100th Academy Awards BS IV emission donald trump Cricket AQI iran anant ambani Billionaire private astronaut 100th Academy Awards BS IV emission
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Cricket AQI iran anant ambani Billionaire private astronaut 100th Academy Awards BS IV emission donald trump Cricket AQI iran anant ambani Billionaire private astronaut 100th Academy Awards BS IV emission donald trump Cricket AQI iran anant ambani Billionaire private astronaut 100th Academy Awards BS IV emission donald trump Cricket AQI iran anant ambani Billionaire private astronaut 100th Academy Awards BS IV emission
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…

Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could prolong or expand its war in Ukraine if peace talks fail to meet Russia’s core demands. While stressing openness to diplomacy, Putin made clear that no concessions would be offered by the Kremlin. Kyiv has rejected Moscow’s conditions.

Putin warns Russia may expand Ukraine war if peace talks fail, insists on no concessions as Kyiv rejects Moscow’s demands. Photos: X.
Putin warns Russia may expand Ukraine war if peace talks fail, insists on no concessions as Kyiv rejects Moscow’s demands. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 18, 2025 07:56:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned that Moscow would prolong and potentially expand its invasion of Ukraine if Kyiv and its Western allies fail to meet Russia’s sweeping demands in the ongoing peace negotiations.

Addressing an annual meeting of senior military officials, Putin said Russia remained open to ending the conflict through diplomatic means, as US President Donald Trump pushes for progress in stalled peace talks. However, he made clear that Moscow would not compromise on its core objectives.

Putin Says No Concessions, Military Option Remains

Putin reiterated that Russia would make no concessions and would pursue its goals militarily if negotiations break down.

“We would prefer to do this and eliminate the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy, but if the opposing side and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive dialogue, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands through military means,” Putin said.

Also Read: Israel Makes Big Claim, Says MIT Professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro Likely Killed By Iran For Supporting Israel

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s armed forces are fully capable of sustaining offensive operations across the front lines.

Russia Warns of Expanded Military Operations

Putin also warned that Russian troops were prepared to expand what he described as a “buffer security zone,” signalling the possibility of deeper territorial advances if talks fail.

Russia currently controls most of the Donbas region but has not succeeded in capturing the heavily fortified Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the territory cannot be surrendered without firm security guarantees from NATO.

What is Putin Demanding?

Beyond Donbas, Putin has consistently demanded that Ukraine relinquish all claims to Crimea, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Kremlin has also called on Kyiv to drastically reduce the size of its armed forces and abandon any ambition of joining NATO. Putin has rejected any peace agreement that would allow the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine Rejects Russia’s Conditions

Zelensky has dismissed Russia’s demands as unacceptable, with Ukraine and its allies warning that such conditions would leave the country vulnerable to future Russian aggression.

However, the Ukrainian leader has indicated a willingness to make limited concessions, including giving up some territory and dropping Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, provided Kyiv receives binding security guarantees.

Zelensky has specifically said that the United States and NATO must commit to protections comparable to those enjoyed by NATO member states before Ukraine considers any such compromises.

Also Read: US Senate Confirms Billionaire ​Private Astronaut, Elon Musk Ally Jared Isaacman As Donald Trump’s New NASA Chief

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 7:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Israel Makes Big Claim, Says MIT Professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro Likely Killed By Iran For Supporting Israel

Nick Reiner Appears In Court After Being Charged With Parents’ Rob And Michele’s Murders; Los Angeles Court Reschedules Arraignment For January 7

‘Dan Did A Great Job’: Donald Trump Appears To Confirm Dan Bongino’s Exit From FBI

What Is Universal High Income? Elon Musk Says ‘No Need To Save Money’ As This Concept Is Coming In The Future

US Senate Confirms Billionaire ​Private Astronaut, Elon Musk Ally Jared Isaacman As Donald Trump’s New NASA Chief

LATEST NEWS

‘Arrogant Behaviour’: Jasprit Bumrah EXPLODES at Airport, Snatches Fan’s Phone in Shocking Viral Video- Watch

Avatar: Fire And Ash Review: James Cameron Dazzles With Blazing Visuals, Emotions, And A Familiar Story Stretched Thin Yet Thrilling

BCCI Under Fire After India Vs South Africa 4th T20I Abandoned Due To Dense Lucknow Smog, Rajeev Shukla Spotted Frustrated On Field

Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Anant Ambani Gifts Football Icon ‘Richard Mille RM 003-V2’ Watch; Know All About This Ultra-Rare Timepiece

US Senate Confirms Billionaire ​Private Astronaut, Elon Musk Ally Jared Isaacman As Donald Trump’s New NASA Chief

‘WAR With Venezuela?’: American Conservative Commentator Tucker Carlson Makes Huge Claim About Donald Trump’s Announcement Tonight

Nigeria Mining Site Attack: 12 Miners Killed And 3 Abducted In Restive Plateau State

YouTube To Become Exclusive Oscars Broadcaster In 2029; Retains Global Rights To Stream Through 2033

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…
Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…
Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…
Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…

QUICK LINKS