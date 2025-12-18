Ukraine War Set To Get Bigger? Putin Issues Fresh Threat, Says Russia Will Expand Invasion If…

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned that Moscow would prolong and potentially expand its invasion of Ukraine if Kyiv and its Western allies fail to meet Russia’s sweeping demands in the ongoing peace negotiations.

Addressing an annual meeting of senior military officials, Putin said Russia remained open to ending the conflict through diplomatic means, as US President Donald Trump pushes for progress in stalled peace talks. However, he made clear that Moscow would not compromise on its core objectives.

Putin Says No Concessions, Military Option Remains

Putin reiterated that Russia would make no concessions and would pursue its goals militarily if negotiations break down.

“We would prefer to do this and eliminate the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy, but if the opposing side and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive dialogue, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands through military means,” Putin said.

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s armed forces are fully capable of sustaining offensive operations across the front lines.

Russia Warns of Expanded Military Operations

Putin also warned that Russian troops were prepared to expand what he described as a “buffer security zone,” signalling the possibility of deeper territorial advances if talks fail.

Russia currently controls most of the Donbas region but has not succeeded in capturing the heavily fortified Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the territory cannot be surrendered without firm security guarantees from NATO.

What is Putin Demanding?

Beyond Donbas, Putin has consistently demanded that Ukraine relinquish all claims to Crimea, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Kremlin has also called on Kyiv to drastically reduce the size of its armed forces and abandon any ambition of joining NATO. Putin has rejected any peace agreement that would allow the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine Rejects Russia’s Conditions

Zelensky has dismissed Russia’s demands as unacceptable, with Ukraine and its allies warning that such conditions would leave the country vulnerable to future Russian aggression.

However, the Ukrainian leader has indicated a willingness to make limited concessions, including giving up some territory and dropping Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, provided Kyiv receives binding security guarantees.

Zelensky has specifically said that the United States and NATO must commit to protections comparable to those enjoyed by NATO member states before Ukraine considers any such compromises.

