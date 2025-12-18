LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Makes Big Claim, Says MIT Professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro Likely Killed By Iran For Supporting Israel

Israel Makes Big Claim, Says MIT Professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro Likely Killed By Iran For Supporting Israel

The fatal shooting of MIT nuclear science professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in suburban Boston has sparked international concern. Israeli officials have claimed the 47-year-old fusion expert may have been targeted by an Iranian operative over his pro-Israel stance. US authorities have not corroborated the claim, and the suspect remains at large as investigations continue.

MIT nuclear fusion expert Nuno F.G. Loureiro was shot dead in Boston; Israeli officials allege Iranian role, probe ongoing. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 18, 2025 07:36:29 IST

Israel Makes Big Claim, Says MIT Professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro Likely Killed By Iran For Supporting Israel

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a world-renowned nuclear science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who was shot dead at his home in suburban Boston may have been assassinated by an Iranian operative, Israeli officials have claimed.

Loureiro, 47, a married father of three and a leading expert in nuclear fusion research, was gunned down at around 8.30 pm on Monday at his residence in the leafy Brookline neighbourhood. The unidentified shooter remains at large.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro Likely Killed By Iran For His Pro-Israel Stance

According to Israeli officials quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Iranian operatives may have targeted Loureiro due to his professional work and public support for Israel, Iran’s longtime adversary. However, no further details were provided, and the theory has not been corroborated by US law enforcement or investigative agencies.

Also Read: From Palestine To Syria, Trump Expands US Travel Ban To 39 Countries – Check List Of Countries Affected, Why It Was Imposed, And What Changes From January 2026

The killing comes amid heightened global tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme. Earlier this year, Israel accused Iran of secretly advancing its nuclear weapons capabilities in violation of international agreements. These accusations ultimately led President Donald Trump to authorise strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in August.

Loureiro was widely regarded as one of the world’s foremost researchers in nuclear physics and energy systems and was at the forefront of developing next-generation fusion technologies.

Who Was Nuno F.G. Loureiro?

Often described as “brilliant” by colleagues and students, Loureiro served as director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, which employs more than 250 full-time researchers. He assumed the role last year following a long and distinguished career at MIT.

His academic journey began at the Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon, Portugal, where he earned a degree in physics. He later completed his doctorate in physics at Imperial College London in 2005, before undertaking post-doctoral research at Princeton University later that year.

Between 2007 and 2009, Loureiro worked at the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, further cementing his reputation as a global leader in the field.

Jews In Shock After A String Of Shootings

Loureiro’s killing occurred just two days after a separate shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, in which two students were killed. Although the FBI has stated there is no link between the two incidents, both shootings remain unsolved, with the perpetrators still unidentified.

Brookline is located approximately 50 miles north of Providence, and residents in the region have expressed growing unease following the back-to-back acts of violence.

No arrests have been made in either case.

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement regarding Loureiro’s death. “No further information is being released at this time.”

Also Read: Months After Israel Killed Iranian Nuclear Scientists, MIT Physicist Nuno F.G. Loureiro With Pro-Israel Links Fatally Shot, Revenge Suspected

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 7:36 AM IST
Israel Makes Big Claim, Says MIT Professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro Likely Killed By Iran For Supporting Israel

QUICK LINKS