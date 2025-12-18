Imran Khan Held In Death Cell, Subjected To Psychological Torture: Worried Sons Of Former Pakistan PM Share Chilling Account, Say ‘We May Never See Him Again’

The former Pakistan Prime Minister has in jail for more than two years. He recently made headlines after reports about his deteriorating health emerged. Now, in an interview, his two sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan, have made serious allegations about the conditions under which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is being held in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

In an interview with Sky News, the two brothers claimed their father has been kept in solitary confinement for over two years in what they described as a “death cell”, raising fears that they may never see him again.

Filthy Water Being Served To Imran Khan

According to Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, Imran Khan is being held in “awful” and substandard conditions that fall far short of international legal norms. They alleged that he is provided filthy water and housed near inmates suffering from, and dying of, hepatitis.

“The conditions are not bad, they are awful,” Kasim Khan said during the interview.

“He has been in a solitary confinement cell for over two years, where he’s had filthy water, and he is around inmates who are dying of hepatitis. We are trying to have faith. It’s very hard to see a way out. We are now worried we might never see him again.”

Imran Khan’s Sons Claim PTI Founder Is Subjected To Psychological Torture

The brothers also claimed that their father is being subjected to psychological torture inside the prison.

Sulaiman Isa Khan alleged that Imran Khan has been isolated from all human interaction, including prison guards.

“He is being held in completely substandard conditions that do not meet international legal standards for any prisoner,” Sulaiman said.

He further claimed that Khan is confined to his solitary cell for 23 hours a day and that electricity is occasionally cut off.

The brothers said they have not spoken to their father for the past seven months. They plan to visit Pakistan next month, but stated that their visa applications remain pending with the Pakistani government.

