Who Was Preta Gil? Brazilian Singer And Daughter Of Gilberto Gil Dies After Battling Cancer In US

Preta Gil, the Brazilian singer, songwriter, and businesswoman, died on Sunday while undergoing cancer treatment in the United States, according to various reports.

Preta Gil Was Diagnosed Of Cancer in 2023

Preta Gil was first diagnosed with cancer in January 2023. She went into remission later the same year. However, in August 2024, the cancercame back fand was found in several of her body. According to Quem, the revival of the cancer affected two lymph nodes, the peritoneum, where a metastasis was identified, and a nodule in the ureter.

Who Was Preta Gil?

Preta Gil was the fourth child of famous Brazilian singer-songwriter and politician Gilberto Gil. Gilberto served as Brazil’s Minister of Culture from 2003 to 2008. She was the fourth of his eight children.

Descanse em paz, Preta Gil, Você foi uma guerreira, enfrentou tudo com coragem, luz e dignidade. Seu legado e sua força vão continuar vivos para sempre🤍⭐️ pic.twitter.com/YZ4WDYu25h — matt (@soumatteo) July 20, 2025

She was also the goddaughter of Brazilian singer Gal Costa and referred to composer Caetano Emanuel Viana Teles Veloso as “uncle.” As per reports, Preta grew up surrounded by the children of other famous Brazilian musicians.

Preta had the word “Drao” tattooed on her arm, which was her mother Sandra Gadelha’s nickname. “Drao” is also the title of one of her father’s songs, which Preta often described as her favorite.

Preta Gil In Music And Cinema

Although Preta wanted to become an artist from an early age, she struggled with comparisons to her famous family. At the begginig Preta did not choose music or cinmea. She however, launched a successful marketing company.

Talking about Preta’s personal life, she married actor Otavio Muller, and they had a son together, Francisco.

She had a unique reason to enter the music indudtry. According to her recurring dreams about her brother Pedro, who died in a car accident in 1990, forced her to pursue music. And then finally at the age of 28, she launched her music career.

Her debut album was Prêt-à-Porter which was followed by Preta in 2005, Sou Como Sou in 2012, and Todas as Cores in 2017.

Preta then made entry to Brazilian television, acting in soap operas like Cheias de Charme (2012) and Pé na Cova (2013), Caminhos do Coração (2007), Os Mutantes (2008), and Ó Pai Ó (2008).

Who is in Preta Gil’s Family?

Preta Gil leaves behind her son Francisco, now 28, and her granddaughter, Sol de Maria, aged 7.

Beyond music, Preta, throughout her life, was known for her activism. She fought against racism and advocated for the rights of women and the LGBTQ community while also promoting messages of self-acceptance and love.

