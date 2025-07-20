LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Harry Jowsey? 49-Year-Old Sia Sparks Romance Rumours with Netflix Star, 28, Post Cosy Dinner Date

Who Is Harry Jowsey? 49-Year-Old Sia Sparks Romance Rumours with Netflix Star, 28, Post Cosy Dinner Date

Pop star Sia and reality TV personality Harry Jowsey sparked dating rumours after being spotted hand-in-hand in Los Angeles. The duo’s outing comes ahead of Katy Perry’s Lifetimes concert, with fans curious about their connection as both navigate high-profile personal lives.

Pop singer Sia and reality star Harry Jowsey were all smiles after they headed for dinner together

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:16:19 IST

Pop singer Sia and reality TV personality Harry Jowsey made an unexpected appearance together, walking hand-in-hand after dinner in Los Angeles.

Jowsey, known for his breakout on “Too Hot To Handle,” and Sia, the acclaimed voice behind “Elastic Heart,” were seen smiling as they left Ca Del Sole restaurant.

Who Is Harry Jowsey?

Photographs showed the two in high spirits, engaged in conversation as they made their way through the parking lot. Sia appeared to be laughing, clearly comfortable in Jowsey’s company.

Their public outing took place before both joined a group of celebrities at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes concert. Sia, who has collaborated with Perry in the past, has been single since finalising her divorce earlier this year.

As for Harry Jowsey, his romantic life has often been in the spotlight. Since his rise to fame in 2020, he’s been linked to several women, including fellow “Too Hot To Handle” contestants Francesca Farago and Georgia Hassarati, as well as “Perfect Match” castmate Jessica Vestal.

He was also rumoured to be dating his “Dancing With The Stars” partner, Rylee Arnold, but later dismissed those claims, revealing that speculation had disrupted another relationship.

Embracing his public persona, Jowsey now hosts the podcast “Boyfriend Material,” where he discusses his experiences in dating, and he’s set to star in the upcoming Netflix series “Let’s Marry Harry,” which will follow his search for a long-term partner.

In a recent interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, he remarked on his new show, saying, “Having a show of my own is incredible, but also having my family at Netflix stop at no end to help me find the love of my life is the most amazing feeling.”

Despite criticism about his frequent appearances on dating shows, Jowsey defended his choices on Instagram, stating, “Another dating show for Harry Jowsey? God forbid a man wants to find his soulmate.”

