Russian entrepreneur whose name was publicized in the latest court records recently released by Epstein is dead in Moscow in an incident that the police are investigating as a possible suicide.

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

The Chechen born entrepreneur, Umar Dzhabrailov, who served in the Federation Council of Russia and was found shot with a gunshot wound to the head in one of the luxurious apartments in the Russian capital at approximately 3 AM on Monday, as reported by local media through police sources. They even reported a pistol beside his body and no suicide note was retrieved. Investigators reported that Dzhabrailov had already tried to commit suicide in 2020.

Umar Dzhabrailov- Epstein Fil es

Dzhabrailov was killed a few weeks after his name appeared in another release of US Justice Department records that were connected to convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell and her ex lover Jeffrey Epstein. The files contained about 300 names, including high profile political and business leaders like Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Epstein allegedly negotiated with Dzhabrailov in 2001 through emails discussing meeting with him in Moscow, and that she will come with him. The relationships between them are not clear. In 2022, after Maxwell was convicted, Dzhabrailov publicly called her a soulmate and claimed he met Epstein at her, but did not know anything about criminal activity. He came later to regret the life sentence of Maxwell. In addition to the controversy, Dzhabrailov accumulated his wealth in the hospitality and retail business wherein he once owned the Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel at Moscow and managed a chain of shopping malls in Russia. He was also elected to the senate in the year 2004 representing Chechnya and was a candidate running against Vladimir Putin briefly in 2000 but lost with less than 0.1 percent of the votes.

