LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files business news Iran US War dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Epstein files business news Iran US War dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Epstein files business news Iran US War dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Epstein files business news Iran US War dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files business news Iran US War dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Epstein files business news Iran US War dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Epstein files business news Iran US War dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Epstein files business news Iran US War dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

Umar Dzhabrailov accumulated his wealth in the hospitality and retail business wherein he once owned the Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel at Moscow and managed a chain of shopping malls in Russia.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 4, 2026 10:43:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

Russian entrepreneur whose name was publicized in the latest court records recently released by Epstein is dead in Moscow in an incident that the police are investigating as a possible suicide.

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

The Chechen born entrepreneur, Umar Dzhabrailov, who served in the Federation Council of Russia and was found shot with a gunshot wound to the head in one of the luxurious apartments in the Russian capital at approximately 3 AM on Monday, as reported by local media through police sources. They even reported a pistol beside his body and no suicide note was retrieved. Investigators reported that Dzhabrailov had already tried to commit suicide in 2020.

Umar Dzhabrailov-Epstein Files

Dzhabrailov was killed a few weeks after his name appeared in another release of US Justice Department records that were connected to convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell and her ex lover Jeffrey Epstein. The files contained about 300 names, including high profile political and business leaders like Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Epstein allegedly negotiated with Dzhabrailov in 2001 through emails discussing meeting with him in Moscow, and that she will come with him. The relationships between them are not clear. In 2022, after Maxwell was convicted, Dzhabrailov publicly called her a soulmate and claimed he met Epstein at her, but did not know anything about criminal activity. He came later to regret the life sentence of Maxwell. In addition to the controversy, Dzhabrailov accumulated his wealth in the hospitality and retail business wherein he once owned the Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel at Moscow and managed a chain of shopping malls in Russia. He was also elected to the senate in the year 2004 representing Chechnya and was a candidate running against Vladimir Putin briefly in 2000 but lost with less than 0.1 percent of the votes.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Donald Trump Neck Rash Covered Up? Makeup Concealment Allegedly Hides Scabby Skin, Sparks New Health Speculation

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 10:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Epstein filesEpstein Files PDFhome-hero-pos-3new Epstein filesRussian tycoon found dead EpsteinUmar DzhabrailovUmar Dzhabrailov Ghislaine MaxwellUmar Dzhabrailov-Epstein Fileswho was Umar Dzhabrailov

RELATED News

Israel Iran War Day 5: MEA Sets Up 24×7 Control Room, Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers for Indians in Israel, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Donald Trump Neck Rash Covered Up? Makeup Concealment Allegedly Hides Scabby Skin, Sparks New Health Speculation

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

LATEST NEWS

From 86,000 To 52-Week Low: Is Sensex Headed For 75,000 Next? Middle East War Triggers Panic On Dalal Street – Should You Start Bottom Fishing Or Stay Away?

What Did Arjun Tendulkar’s Bride-To-Be, Saaniya Chandok Hide In Her Kaleeras? Mehendi Look Sparks Curiosity Over Designer Details

IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Participation In Chinnaswamy, But Will Also Play At THIS Stadium 1293 KM From Bengaluru- Check Venue-Wise Matches

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March In Two Different Phases: Report

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Arirang Tracklist Out: BTS Drops 14-Song Bombshell For Fifth Album, Fans Say ‘This Era Feels Different’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Why Has South Korea’s KOSPI Crashed? Samsung, SK Hynix Plunge, Circuit Breakers Activated – Here’s Is What We Know

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head
Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head
Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head
Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

QUICK LINKS