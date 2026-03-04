LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Neck Rash Covered Up? Makeup Concealment Allegedly Hides Scabby Skin, Sparks New Health Speculation

President Donald Trump’s reddish neck rash, seen during the Medal of Honor ceremony, sparks health speculation online. Makeup concealment and prior skin concerns fuel debates amid US-Iran geopolitical tensions.

Donald Trump's Neck Rash (Pic: X)
Donald Trump's Neck Rash (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 4, 2026 06:07:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump’s Rash Sparks Speculation Amid Ongoing Conflict

The recent Medal of Honor ceremony attended by President Donald Trump has sparked renewed attention on the health of the 79-year-old former president. Viral photos showed a reddish rash behind his right ear, raising health-related speculation at a time when the US was engaged in military operations with Israel against Iran. Trump has previously attracted attention for health concerns, notably when a dark mark appeared on his palm, which fueled rumors about skin conditions and even skin cancer online.

Social media investigators suggest that Trump used makeup to cover the area behind his ear, as later images show an orange-tinted layer consistent with his known hand-applied concealment techniques. Experts say the redness is likely due to a prescribed preventative cream that can cause irritation for several weeks, though the dramatic visual effect continues to draw public attention. Reports indicate the rash first appeared at Mar-a-Lago in early March and progressed to a scabbed and flaking stage, raising questions about its cosmetic versus medical appearance.

Trump’s neck has now become a focal point of public scrutiny, demonstrating how even minor skin conditions can capture attention amid broader geopolitical events, including the ongoing Middle East conflicts.

Evidence Of Makeup Concealment Over Trump’s Rash

  • Reports and images surfacing on the internet show a reddish rash behind Trump’s right ear during the Medal of Honor ceremony on March 2, 2026.
  • Expert commentary notes that the rash appeared red and scabby in initial photos.
  • Subsequent images show the area smoothed over with an orange-toned layer, consistent with hand-applied makeup techniques.
  • Online posts claim that Trump used makeup to conceal the rash.
  • Medical experts say the redness is likely caused by a prescribed preventative skin cream, which can irritate the skin for several weeks.
  • The internet and social media users continue to discuss and analyze the photos, fueling speculation about Trump’s health and cosmetic concealment methods.

US President Donald Trump’s Health in the Spotlight

The public spotlight has returned to President Donald Trump because of his 79-year-old appearance, which now focuses on his facial condition rather than his governmental work. People are examining his appearance to assess his skin issues, which include a reddish rash behind his ear, previous hand bruises, and current ankle swelling. The White House asserts that everything is functioning normally, citing routine medical examinations, although internet investigators continue their scrutiny. The “Trump rash” appeared at Mar-a-Lago events and later showed up during the State of the Union. The current geopolitical situation heightens tensions while Trump’s health concerns coincide with news from the Middle East.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 6:07 AM IST
