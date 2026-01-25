LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Did An Indian-Origin Man Go On A Killing Spree That Left Four Family Members Dead In US— What We Know So Far

Why Did An Indian-Origin Man Go On A Killing Spree That Left Four Family Members Dead In US— What We Know So Far

US News: An Indian-origin man arrested in the United States is accused of killing four family members at a residence in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Police said the incident may have been triggered by a domestic dispute, though the exact motive remains under investigation.

Why Did An Indian-Origin Man Go On A Killing Spree That Left Four Family Members Dead In US (Pic Credits:X)
Why Did An Indian-Origin Man Go On A Killing Spree That Left Four Family Members Dead In US (Pic Credits:X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 25, 2026 12:08:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did An Indian-Origin Man Go On A Killing Spree That Left Four Family Members Dead In US— What We Know So Far

US News: An Indian-origin man arrested in the United States is accused of killing four family members at a residence in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Police said the incident may have been triggered by a domestic dispute, though the exact motive remains under investigation.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, is currently in police custody.

Argument With Wife Before Visit To Relatives

According to the Gwinnett County Police, Vijay Kumar and his wife, Meemu Dogra, lived in Atlanta and had an argument before travelling with their 12-year-old child to the home of relatives on Brook Ivy Court, where the killings occurred.

Investigators said it is unclear what led to the argument or why the family decided to visit the relatives that day. Police believe the violence may have stemmed from a family dispute, but have not confirmed a specific trigger.

Four Family Members Killed, Charges Filed

Kumar is accused of killing his wife, Meemu Dogra, along with three relatives- Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38), all residents of Lawrenceville. The relatives’ home also housed two children, aged 7 and 9.

Authorities said Kumar has been charged with four counts each of aggravated assault, felony murder, and malice murder. He also faces one count of first-degree cruelty to children and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta confirmed that one of the deceased was an Indian national. A subsequent report identified Kumar as being of Indian origin.

Child’s 911 Call Leads Police To Scene

Police said that during the attack, Kumar’s 12-year-old child and the two other children hid inside a closet to protect themselves. After the incident, the 12-year-old made an emergency call to 911.

Officers responding to the call found four adults dead at the residence, while the three children were unharmed. Police said a suspect was located a short distance from the home and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS