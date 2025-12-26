LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Has Malaysia Convicted Jailed Ex PM Najib Razak Yet Again? The $4.5 Billion 1MDB Scam That Can Put Him In Jail For 20 Years Explained

Why Has Malaysia Convicted Jailed Ex PM Najib Razak Yet Again? The $4.5 Billion 1MDB Scam That Can Put Him In Jail For 20 Years Explained

Jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been convicted on all charges in the biggest trial linked to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. The court found Najib guilty of abuse of power and money laundering, involving billions allegedly siphoned from the state fund.

Najib Razak convicted on all charges in the 1MDB scandal, facing up to 20 years per count as ruling shakes Malaysia politics. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 26, 2025 15:17:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jailed former Malaysian premier Najib Razak was convicted on Friday on all charges of abuse of power and money laundering in the biggest trial yet in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, a ruling that could have significant political repercussions.

The judge had yet to announce sentencing of Najib over his role in massive embezzlement from 1Malaysia Development Berhad while he was prime minister, after finding him guilty on four counts of abuse of power and 21 charges of money laundering.

Malaysia and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, a state fund Najib co-founded in 2009 while in office. More than $1 billion allegedly made its way into accounts linked to Najib, who has denied wrongdoing.

“The contention by the accused that the charges against him were a witch hunt and politically motivated were debunked by the cold, hard and incontrovertible evidence against him that pointed towards the accused having abused his own powerful position in 1MDB, coupled with the extensive powers conferred upon him,” Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah said in his verdict.

Najib could face maximum jail terms of between 15 and 20 years on each charge, as well as a fine of up to five times the value of the alleged misappropriations.

The ruling could add to tensions in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s governing alliance, which includes the once dominant United Malays National Organisation, over which its former leader Najib has retained significant influence.

Najib, 72, has been in prison since August 2022, when Malaysia’s top court upheld a verdict convicting him of corruption for illegally receiving funds from a 1MDB unit. His 12-year jail sentence in that case was halved last year by a pardons board.

‘UNMISTAKABLE BOND’ WITH FUGITIVE FINANCIER

Najib last year apologised for mishandling the scandal while in office, saying repeatedly that he was misled by 1MDB officials and the fugitive financier, Jho Low, about the source of the funds.

Judge Sequerah in reading the verdict had earlier said evidence had revealed Najib had an “unmistakable bond and connection” with Low, who acted as the then prime minister’s “proxy and intermediary” in 1MDB affairs.

Low, who has been charged in the United States for his central role in the case, denies all wrongdoing and his whereabouts are unknown.

Najib has maintained he was misled by Low and other 1MDB officials into believing that funds deposited into his account were donations from the Saudi royal family.

But Sequerah said Najib’s argument was “implausible” and dismissed letters on the donations produced by Najib that allegedly originated from the Saudi royal family, saying they were not corroborated by evidence and were probably forgeries.

“The irresistible conclusion is that the Arab donation narrative is not meritorious … the evidence pointed unmistakably to the fact that the monies were, in fact derived from 1MDB funds,” Sequerah said.

TEST OF GOVERNMENT STABILITY

The verdict came just days after another court denied a bid by Najib to serve his jail sentence under house arrest – a decision that reignited the tensions within Anwar’s ruling alliance.

Najib’s UMNO campaigned against Anwar in a 2022 election but joined his coalition to form a government after the poll ended in a hung parliament.

Some UMNO leaders expressed disappointment with the decision to deny Najib house arrest and others were angered by social media posts by some members of Anwar’s coalition celebrating the earlier ruling.

(Accept the headline; all the content above has been drawn from a Reuters feed.)

Also Read: Bangladesh Hindus Under Attack: From Killings To Setting Homes On Fire, Minorities Left Defenseless As Yunus Govt Refuses To Acknowledge The Attacks

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 3:16 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS