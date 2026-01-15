Why Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Removed Indian-Origin LoP Pritam Singh? Controversy Explained

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has removed Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh from the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP), asking the opposition party to nominate another Member of Parliament to take over the role.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Wong said the decision takes effect immediately. He cited Singh’s criminal convictions and Parliament’s assessment of his conduct as reasons for the move, saying it was no longer appropriate for him to continue in the position.

Decision Linked To Court Conviction And Parliamentary Findings

Wong said Singh’s convictions, combined with Parliament’s view of his unsuitability, made his continuation as LoP untenable. He stressed that the step was necessary to uphold the rule of law and preserve the dignity and integrity of Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s decision followed a motion passed in Parliament on January 14. The motion, moved by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, stated that Singh had failed to meet the standards expected of an opposition leader due to his conduct and court conviction linked to former Workers’ Party MP Raeesah Khan’s false statement in Parliament in 2021.

Loss Of Privileges, Call For New Nominee

With his removal, Singh will no longer enjoy the privileges attached to the LoP role, including priority speaking rights during debates, extended speaking time, and a higher parliamentary allowance.

Wong said he hopes the Workers’ Party will submit a new nomination soon so the position does not remain vacant for long, calling the role important for Singapore’s parliamentary democracy.

During the January 14 debate, Singh reiterated that he accepted the court’s judgment but disagreed with its findings and maintained his innocence. Responding to this, Wong said personal views do not override legal outcomes, noting that questions of guilt are determined through the judicial process.

A district court had convicted Singh on two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee, and his appeal to the High Court was dismissed. Wong said the legal outcome is final and must be fully respected when assessing Singh’s suitability to remain LoP.

Background Of The Case

Singh, 49, is the secretary-general of the Workers’ Party. He was convicted in February last year for lying to a parliamentary committee investigating statements made by former MP Raeesah Khan. He was fined S$14,000. Khan resigned from Parliament in August 2021.

