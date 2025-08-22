LIVE TV
Why Trump Administration Is Reviewing 55 Million US Visas For Potential Violations

Why Trump Administration Is Reviewing 55 Million US Visas For Potential Violations

The department explained that the review involves information from law enforcement, immigration files, social media activity, and any new details that emerge after a visa has been issued.

Trump Administration Reviews 55 Million US Visa Holders
Trump Administration Reviews 55 Million US Visa Holders

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 03:52:37 IST

The US State Department has announced that it is reviewing the records of more than 55 million foreigners who currently hold valid US visas. The move is part of an effort to identify individuals who may be ineligible to stay in the country.

Officials said all visa holders are under “continuous vetting,” meaning their records can be checked at any time for signs of overstaying, criminal activity, threats to public safety, or links to terrorism. If such issues are found, the visa will be revoked. Those already inside the United States could face deportation.

The department explained that the review involves information from law enforcement, immigration files, social media activity, and any new details that emerge after a visa has been issued.

This marks a significant expansion of the re-vetting process, which previously focused mostly on foreign students.

Since Trump returned to office in January, his administration has increased efforts to tighten visa rules. The government has introduced more requirements for applicants, including mandatory in-person interviews.

According to officials, the State Department has revoked more than twice the number of visas compared to the same period last year, including nearly four times as many student visas.

Earlier this week, the department revealed it had revoked over 6,000 student visas in recent months, most of them for overstaying or breaking US laws. Of these, about 4,000 were linked to criminal violations such as assault or driving under the influence, while around 200–300 were related to terrorism, including providing support to banned groups.

