Home > World > Why US Vice President JD Vance’s Recent Vacation Trips Have Faced Backlash?

Earlier this month, the US Secret Service admitted raising water levels on an Ohio river to allow the Vance family to enjoy a birthday boat trip for his 41st birthday.

File image of US Vice President JD Vance (Image source: X/@VP)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 13, 2025 14:30:11 IST

US Vice President JD Vance recently said that Hawaii is at the top of his family’s vacation wish list, but given his recent travel troubles, he might be hoping the trip goes smoothly when it finally happens.

Vance recently revealed his dream destination during an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast on Monday, while on a family vacation in the UK. He said Hawaii offers something for everyone in his family.

The comment comes after a string of controversies linked to his recent trips. Earlier this month, the US Secret Service admitted raising water levels on an Ohio river to allow the Vance family to enjoy a birthday boat trip for his 41st birthday. His office says he didn’t know about the adjustment, reported Daily Beast.

Previous vacations have also sparked protests and disruptions. In July, hundreds of demonstrators confronted him during a family trip to Disneyland, angry over immigration raids. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised him online, saying the families affected by his policies wouldn’t be enjoying their time.

In March, a skiing holiday in Vermont was cut short after protests with pride flags, pro-Ukraine messages, and anti-Vance signs. In April, his family’s visit to the Colosseum in Rome caused the landmark to close early.

Even his current UK holiday hasmade headlines for the wrong reasons. Earlier this month, the owner of a Cotswolds manor apologised to neighbours for the disruption caused by the Secret Service’s presence during Vance’s stay.

According to Daily Beast, despite the setbacks, Vance hopes to find an official reason to visit Hawaii, noting that former Vice President Kamala Harris had done so. “We should be able to find some excuse to go,” he said.

Tags: jd vance

