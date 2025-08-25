Wildfires Raging in Oregon and California Destroy Homes & Threaten Thousands, Forcing Evacuations

A fast-moving wildfire in central Oregon has destroyed 10 structures, including four homes, while putting thousands more at risk, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Monday. The Flat Fire — burning across Deschutes and Jefferson counties — has reportedly led to evacuation orders for around 4,000 homes, with roughly 1,000 residents told to leave immediately.

Deschutes County Sheriff Ty Rupert expressed sympathy, saying on Facebook, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of homes and personal property and extend our sympathy to those affected.” Rupert also praised firefighting efforts and property owners’ proactive work, writing, “We are also encouraged that hundreds of homes have been protected thanks to aggressive firefighting efforts and the proactive work of property owners to reduce fuels around their homes.”

By Sunday night, more than 800 buildings lay within or near the fire’s perimeter, which covers 29 square miles (75 square kilometers), the report said. Firefighters struggled with tough terrain, low humidity, and triple-digit temperatures, but they made progress on containment lines and continued efforts to protect residential areas.

California’s Pickett Fire Threatens Wine Country

Meanwhile, the Pickett Fire burned about 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) in Napa County’s wine country, reaching just 11% containment by Sunday evening, the report stated, citing Cal Fire.

According to the report, the fire forced roughly 150 people to evacuate immediately, with another 360 placed under warnings, as about 500 structures near Aetna Springs and Pope Valley faced threats.”

Support from all up and down California has been critical to our efforts,” AP quoted Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay as saying.

Over 1,230 firefighters and 10 helicopters were fighting the blaze, which started Thursday after a hot week. The cause remains under investigation.

