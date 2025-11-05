Will Israelis Leave New York If Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race? All You Need To Know

As New York City wait for the results of its heated 2025 mayoral election, Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, expressed growing concern within the city’s Jewish and Israeli communities. In an interview with Ynet on Tuesday, Akunis said that some Jews and Israelis are considering leaving New York, or even moving to Israel, if Zohran Mamdani wins the race.

“There are people saying they will sell their properties and move to Florida, and we’re also hearing voices talking about aliyah,” Akunis said, referring to immigration to Israel. “We are preparing at the consulate for that possibility, assuming Mamdani wins and that those considering moving will follow through.”

Mamdani, a progressive state assemblyman known for his strong pro-Palestinian stance, is running against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in one of the most closely watched mayoral elections in years. Akunis said that anxiety among Jewish residents has risen sharply as the campaign has intensified.

“When he speaks against Israel, he’s speaking against the Jewish state,” Akunis said of Mamdani. “He has never condemned calls for a global intifada. As Israelis, we know what that word means, and I’m not sure people shouting it in the streets understand its full implications.”

Akunis also voiced concern about Mamdani’s proposal to defund the police, saying it could weaken security for Jewish communities. “Cutting the police budget and reducing patrols could give more room to pro-Palestinian demonstrators,” he warned. “This could have very negative consequences for Jewish organizations and institutions.”

When asked if he would meet Mamdani should he become mayor, Akunis said that such a decision would be made after consultations with Israel’s Foreign Ministry and senior officials in Jerusalem.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Mamdani’s campaign has drawn strong support from younger and working-class voters.

