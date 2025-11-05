NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, And Curtis Sliwa Face Off, When Will Results Be Announced?

New York City is all set for one of its most crucial elections in recent history, as voters decide who will lead the nation’s largest city. The results of the high-stakes mayoral race are expected to be announced late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The contest marks a major generational and ideological divide that could influence the city’s political direction for years. The three main candidates are Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee; former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent; and longtime Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. They are competing to replace outgoing mayor Eric Adams, who chose not to run for re-election in September.

According to the New York City Board of Elections, over 735,000 ballots have been cast, more than four times the number in 2021, signaling a record voter turnout. Polls will close at 9 pm (ET), and counting will begin immediately after.

Early opinion polls show Zohran Mamdani leading by double digits over Cuomo, with Sliwa trailing in third place. If Mamdani wins, he will make history as the city’s first Muslim mayor and one of its youngest leaders in decades. His victory would also mark a major milestone for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

For Andrew Cuomo, this election represents a potential political comeback, four years after he stepped down as governor following sexual harassment allegations. A win for Cuomo would mark a stunning return to power and a shift toward centrist politics in the city.

Curtis Sliwa, best known for founding the Guardian Angels crime patrol group, hopes to pull off an upset and become the first Republican to lead New York in decades. His campaign has focused on public safety and crime prevention.

