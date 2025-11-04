LIVE TV
Not Just Zohran Mamdani, These Candidates Also Have An India Connection In US Polls This Time, List Includes…

Not Just Zohran Mamdani, These Candidates Also Have An India Connection In US Polls This Time, List Includes…

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 23:36:35 IST

Zohran Mamdani is one of the most prominent names in the New York City mayoral race, but he’s not the only Indian-origin candidate making waves in the United States elections taking place on November 4.

Mamdani, 34, is the son of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan author Mahmood Mamdani, who has Indian roots. Born in Uganda and raised in New York City, Mamdani currently serves as a New York State Assembly member. Known for his progressive ideas, he describes himself as a “democratic socialist,” while often facing harsh criticism from Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump.

Mamdani is up against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. The current mayor, Eric Adams, withdrew from the race earlier this year amid scandals.

Beyond New York, other Indian-origin candidates are competing in major races across several states. In Virginia, Ghazala Hashmi, a fellow Democrat and Muslim candidate, is running for Lieutenant Governor. Hashmi, 61, moved to the US from India at the age of four. She made history in 2019 by becoming the first Muslim and South Asian American elected to the Virginia Senate. In 2024, she became Chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, focusing on reproductive rights and public education.

In Ohio, Aftab Pureval, whose father is Punjabi and mother is Tibetan, is contesting for a second term as mayor of Cincinnati. Pureval, who has spoken out against racism and xenophobia, began his political journey in 2015 as Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Meanwhile, Satish Garimella is running for mayor of Morrisville, North Carolina, and Dini Ajmani is contesting in Hoboken, New Jersey, where outgoing mayor Ravi Bhalla now seeks a state assembly seat.

According to Indian American Impact, a community organisation, 50 South Asian candidates ran for office this year, with 36 appearing on ballots nationwide.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 11:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
