Home > World > World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

Fears of World War 3 surged worldwide after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday. US President Donald Trump confirmed “major combat operations,” while Israel acknowledged its role in the attack. As tensions escalated, social media users revived predictions of Baba Vanga, warning of a global conflict.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 28, 2026 16:19:08 IST

World War 3 fears have emerged among people across the globe as the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump confirmed that “major combat operations” were underway, while Israel acknowledged its role in the attack.

The developments quickly sparked intense reactions online, with social media flooded by speculation that a global conflict could be imminent.

Social Media Erupts With World War 3 Speculation

Soon after news of the strikes broke, users across social media platforms began sharing memes and alarmed comments, with many questioning whether the situation signalled the beginning of a world war 3.

“Is World War 3 about to start? Is the world coming to an end? If that’s the case, should we stop doing any office work?” one user wrote.

Another posted, “President Donald Trump released an 8 minute statement confirming they began their attack on Iran with Israel. This might be the start of World War 3.”

Also Read: Iran-Israel War: ‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases | Watch Viral Video

Baba Vanga’s Prophecy Of World War 3 Resurfaces

Amid the escalating tensions, renewed attention has turned to the predictions of Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic whose prophecies continue to circulate widely years after her death.

Known among her followers as a clairvoyant whose dreams revealed future events, Baba Vanga had reportedly warned of a “World War 3.” Her devotees claim she predicted a major clash in the mid-2020s, with some specifically pointing to 2026 as a year of significant global conflict.

Until recently, these forecasts were regarded as just another set of speculative prophecies. However, Saturday’s attack has led many online to revisit her warnings, with some interpreting the strikes as a possible fulfilment of her prediction.

US, Israel Strike Iran

According to reports, the joint US-Israel attack targeted areas in Tehran, including locations near the residential palace and offices of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

The strikes were first announced by Israel, after which President Trump publicly confirmed Washington’s involvement. He also warned that bombs would be “dropped everywhere,” underscoring the severity of the military action.

In response, Iran launched counterstrikes, prompting a nationwide alert across Israel. Authorities reported intercepting Iranian missiles amid the escalation.

The conflict has also disrupted civilian aviation. Iran, Israel and Iraq shut down their airspace following the attacks, and multiple airlines cancelled flights to and from the affected countries.

Also Read: Iran Strikes Back After US-Israel Bomb Tehran, Explosions Reported in Saudi, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan – What We Know So Far As Tensions Rise In Middle East

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 4:19 PM IST
