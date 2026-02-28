LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Hits American Bases After US-Israel Bomb Tehran: Explosions Reported in Saudi, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan – What We Know So Far As Tensions Rise In Middle East

Reports of a major explosion in Riyadh sent shockwaves across social media on Saturday amid rising Middle East tensions. The reports followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of joint American-Israeli combat operations against Iran.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 28, 2026 15:49:22 IST

Reports of a large explosion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, circulated widely on social media on Saturday morning, intensifying regional anxieties already heightened by fast-moving military developments across the Middle East.

Users posted claims of explosions and possible Iranian missile strikes near the Kingdom Centre tower. However, there was no official confirmation from Saudi authorities or major international news outlets verifying any incident in Riyadh.

The reports emerged shortly after US President Donald Trump announced American combat operations against Iran alongside Israel. While blasts in Tehran were confirmed and Iranian officials vowed retaliation, no verified reports substantiated claims of an attack inside Saudi Arabia.

Iran Targets US Military Installations Across Middle East

Iran launched strikes on US military installations in the Gulf, including a naval base in Manama and the Al-Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates.

Explosions were reported in Manama and Abu Dhabi following what Tehran described as retaliatory action in response to US-Israeli strikes on the Iranian capital.

Also Read: Middle East On Brink Of Wider War After US Strikes Iran, Tehran Hits Back At United Arab Emirates, Bahrain US Bases – All About American Military Bases Across Gulf Countries

According to Bahrain, the service centre of the US Fifth Fleet was hit by an Iranian missile. Smoke was seen rising from the Juffair district, which houses the US naval base, as Manama confirmed attacks within its territory.

Iran’s military campaign extended beyond Bahrain. US bases in several countries were reportedly targeted, including:

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait

Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan

An Iranian official told Reuters that “all US bases and interests are within Tehran’s reach.” 

Qatar later confirmed intercepting two Iranian missiles. Reports suggested that Al Udeid airbase does not currently host US assets.

US-Israel Strike on Iran Sparks Wider Escalation

The latest wave of violence followed a joint US-Israel strike on Tehran, reportedly near the residential palace and offices of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Israel initially announced the strikes, and President Trump later confirmed Washington’s participation, warning that bombs would be “dropped everywhere.”

The United States has designated its joint military action with Israel as “Operation Epic Fury,” while Israel is referring to its campaign as “Roar of the Lion,” according to officials. Iran has named its retaliatory operation “Fateh Khyber.”

Also Read: ‘Final Victory Nears’: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Releases Statement After US Strikes Iran, Praises Trump’s Role As A ‘Humanitarian Intervention’

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 3:44 PM IST
