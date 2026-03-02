‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Sunday released a joint statement saying they were prepared to defend their interests, and those of their allies, in the Gulf region following what they described as a wave of Iranian missile attacks.

The three European powers said they were “appalled by the indiscriminate and disproportionate missile attacks launched by Iran against countries in the region, including those who were not involved in initial US and Israeli military operations.”

‘Will Coordinate With US’: France, Germany, UK

Describing Tehran’s actions as “reckless attacks,” the leaders said the strikes had targeted allied nations and endangered both civilians and service personnel.

They warned that they could take measures to “defend our interests and those of our allies,” including backing “necessary and proportionate defensive action” designed to halt Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones. The statement added that the three countries would coordinate with the United States and regional partners on the matter.

Iran Hits Persian Gulf Countries, Israel – UAE Closes Tehran Embassy

The warning from European capitals came as Iran intensified its retaliatory operations on Sunday. The strikes targeted sites across at least nine countries in the Persian Gulf and Israel, following the launch of a joint US-Israeli attack.

Iran’s missile and drone attacks hit multiple Gulf cities, killing four people and injuring dozens.

The fallout was immediate. The United Arab Emirates announced it was closing its embassy in Tehran and recalling its ambassador after the attacks.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said the strikes on civilian infrastructure, including residential areas, airports and ports, amounted to “a serious and irresponsible escalation.”

As bombardments continued across West Asia, Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin escalated his rhetoric over the unfolding crisis, warning that “World War 3 has begun.”

Dugin cautioned that the global situation could spiral further if Iran weakens under sustained military pressure. According to a post circulating on X from open-source intelligence accounts, he expanded on that warning by suggesting that Russia itself could face consequences if Iran collapses.

In remarks attributed to him, Dugin said, “If real patriotic reforms do not start in Russia now, the situation will become simply unpredictable. Our allies are being systematically destroyed one by one. It is clear who is next and it is clear what negotiations with such an enemy mean.”

He also criticised what he described as an artificial sense of calm within Russia.

“I believe that the strategy of creating an image that everything is fine in Russia and that peaceful life is going on as usual has exhausted itself. We are next.”

