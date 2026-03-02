LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

Is the world heading toward World War 3? France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have pledged “necessary and proportionate defensive action” after condemning what they called Iran’s indiscriminate missile attacks across the Gulf and Israel. The warning comes as Iran strikes at least nine countries in the Gulf.

France, Germany and UK vow defensive action after Iran strikes Gulf nations - are we entering World War 3? Photos: X.
France, Germany and UK vow defensive action after Iran strikes Gulf nations - are we entering World War 3? Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 2, 2026 08:57:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Sunday released a joint statement saying they were prepared to defend their interests, and those of their allies, in the Gulf region following what they described as a wave of Iranian missile attacks.

The three European powers said they were “appalled by the indiscriminate and disproportionate missile attacks launched by Iran against countries in the region, including those who were not involved in initial US and Israeli military operations.”

‘Will Coordinate With US’: France, Germany, UK

Describing Tehran’s actions as “reckless attacks,” the leaders said the strikes had targeted allied nations and endangered both civilians and service personnel.

You Might Be Interested In

They warned that they could take measures to “defend our interests and those of our allies,” including backing “necessary and proportionate defensive action” designed to halt Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones. The statement added that the three countries would coordinate with the United States and regional partners on the matter.

Also Read: Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

Iran Hits Persian Gulf Countries, Israel – UAE Closes Tehran Embassy

The warning from European capitals came as Iran intensified its retaliatory operations on Sunday. The strikes targeted sites across at least nine countries in the Persian Gulf and Israel, following the launch of a joint US-Israeli attack.

Iran’s missile and drone attacks hit multiple Gulf cities, killing four people and injuring dozens.

The fallout was immediate. The United Arab Emirates announced it was closing its embassy in Tehran and recalling its ambassador after the attacks.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said the strikes on civilian infrastructure, including residential areas, airports and ports, amounted to “a serious and irresponsible escalation.”

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: New Warning By Alexander Dugin 

As bombardments continued across West Asia, Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin escalated his rhetoric over the unfolding crisis, warning that “World War 3 has begun.”

Dugin cautioned that the global situation could spiral further if Iran weakens under sustained military pressure. According to a post circulating on X from open-source intelligence accounts, he expanded on that warning by suggesting that Russia itself could face consequences if Iran collapses.

In remarks attributed to him, Dugin said, “If real patriotic reforms do not start in Russia now, the situation will become simply unpredictable. Our allies are being systematically destroyed one by one. It is clear who is next and it is clear what negotiations with such an enemy mean.”

He also criticised what he described as an artificial sense of calm within Russia.

“I believe that the strategy of creating an image that everything is fine in Russia and that peaceful life is going on as usual has exhausted itself. We are next.”

Also Read: UK PM Keir Starmer Allows US To Use British Bases For Defensive Strikes Against Iran, Describes The Situation As ‘Clearly Dangerous’

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 8:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: francegermanyhome-hero-pos-6iranIran US WarukWorld newsWorld War 3

RELATED News

Was The Cyprus Blast Near UK’s RAF Akrotiri Base Caused By Iranian Drones? ‘Security Threat’ Declared: Reports

UK PM Keir Starmer Allows US To Use British Bases For Defensive Strikes Against Iran, Describes The Situation As ‘Clearly Dangerous’

Is World’s Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa Open or Closed For Visitors Following Iranian Missile Strikes On Dubai? Travel Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines Here

How Long Will The US-Israel ‘War’ Against Iran Last? President Donald Trump Provides Biggest Update, Says It ‘Could Be Four…’

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Three Straight Semi-Final Meetings – What India vs England Head-to-Head Looks Like

Stocks To Watch Today: OMCs, Defence, Aurobindo Pharma, GAIL India, Lupin, NCC, HG Infra, Niva Bupa, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors In Focus Amid Geopolitical Crisis On 2 Februray

Happy Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Is There A Season 2 Of The Video? Everything You Should Know

Will Dubai, Abu Dhabi Stock Markets Open Today Amid US‑Israel‑Iran Conflict? Everything You Should Know

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Israeli Airstrikes Hit A Hospital On Tehran’s Gandhi Street; Patients Evacuated Amid Fears For Babies And Other Patients — Watch Video

Violent Pro-Iran Protests In Pakistan’s Karachi Kill 23, Dozens Injured After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death As Demonstrators Attempt To Storm US Consulate And UN Office

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran
‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran
‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran
‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

QUICK LINKS