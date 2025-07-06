Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Home > World > World’s Richest Man Elon Musk Files Papers To Form ‘The America Party’

World’s Richest Man Elon Musk Files Papers To Form ‘The America Party’

In a stunning move, the world's richest person, Elon Musk has started the legal proceedings to form his own political party in America. Musk had a falling-out with the US President Donald Trump after he accused him of bringing a law that would put America into "debt slavery".

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 21:01:00 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The world’s richest man Elon Musk is all set to make a move that could transform not just America’s politics but global politics as well.

Musk, once a close friend and avid supporter of the US president Donald Trump, has reportedly filed papers to launch a political party called the “America Party”.

Media reports said that Musk submitted the relevant papers to the Federal Election Commission, the body that oversees elections in the US.

Why Did Musk Form A Political Party?

Interestingly, Musk has picked an Indo-American man named Vaibhav Taneja as the treasurer and custodian of records of the party. His supporters can now legally send him money to fund his election campaign and other political expenses.

Media reports said that Musk’s party will seek votes in the name of the following:
* reduce debt 
* responsible spending only -modernize military with ai/robotics -pro tech 
* accelerate to win in AI -less regulation across board but especially in energy
 * free speech 
* pro-natalist
* centrist policies everywhere else 

It is still unconfirmed whether Musk will contest the 2026 Presidential election when incumbent President Trump’s term ends.

Musk was the biggest donor to Donald Trump in the 2022 elections as he donated $277 to fund his election campaigns. However, the relations between the two worsened with Musk repeatedly criticizing a few of

Trump’s policies, which now culminates in complete fall-out and Musk forming his own party.

Musk And Trump: Friends Turned Foes 

Musk had earlier criticized the “big beautiful bill” which Trump signed into a law on America’s Independence Day. According to Musk, the bill would make the country completely bankrupt.

Taking to X, a social media platform he owns, Musk said, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.” 

Musk also took aim at what he describes as a “one party system” of the country and said the America Party will “give you back your freedom.”

However, a key point to be noted is that Elon Musk was born in South Africa and moved to the US in 1997 and became its citizen only in 2002.

Time will tell if this will affect Musk’s plans to enter the field of American politics.

Also Read: Who Is Vaibhav Taneja? The Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Chosen By Elon Musk As Treasurer Of His America Party

Tags: donald trumpelon muskhome_hero_pos_1The America Party
Advertisement

More News

Reliance Industries To Double PVC Production By 2027, Strengthening India’s Domestic Supply And Global Standing
Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’
IndiGo Expands Global Footprint: Adding 10 New Destinations Including London And Copenhagen
Why The Age Gap Between The Dhurandhar Stars Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun Is Dominating The News Headlines?
17th BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Displays Warm Relations With Brazilian President
Jamie Smith And Rishabh Pant Surpass Alec Stewart-Ian Healy’s Record In England Test Series
Reliance Digital Launches 5G Phones Of This OPPO Model In Chennai, All You Need To Know
Lando Norris Wins The British Grand Prix At Silverstone In The Midst Of Crazy Weather Just Days After Winning The Austrian Grand Prix
PC Jeweller, Sindhu Trade Links, And Parsvnath Developers On Market Watchlist tomorrow
“Are Your Kidneys Functioning Well?”: Hidden Messages In Your Urine You Shouldn’t Ignore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?