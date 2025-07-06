World’s Richest Man Elon Musk Files Papers To Form ‘The America Party’

The world’s richest man Elon Musk is all set to make a move that could transform not just America’s politics but global politics as well.

Musk, once a close friend and avid supporter of the US president Donald Trump, has reportedly filed papers to launch a political party called the “America Party”.

Media reports said that Musk submitted the relevant papers to the Federal Election Commission, the body that oversees elections in the US.

Why Did Musk Form A Political Party?

Interestingly, Musk has picked an Indo-American man named Vaibhav Taneja as the treasurer and custodian of records of the party. His supporters can now legally send him money to fund his election campaign and other political expenses.

Media reports said that Musk’s party will seek votes in the name of the following:

* reduce debt

* responsible spending only -modernize military with ai/robotics -pro tech

* accelerate to win in AI -less regulation across board but especially in energy

* free speech

* pro-natalist

* centrist policies everywhere else

It is still unconfirmed whether Musk will contest the 2026 Presidential election when incumbent President Trump’s term ends.

Musk was the biggest donor to Donald Trump in the 2022 elections as he donated $277 to fund his election campaigns. However, the relations between the two worsened with Musk repeatedly criticizing a few of

Trump’s policies, which now culminates in complete fall-out and Musk forming his own party.

Musk And Trump: Friends Turned Foes

Musk had earlier criticized the “big beautiful bill” which Trump signed into a law on America’s Independence Day. According to Musk, the bill would make the country completely bankrupt.

Taking to X, a social media platform he owns, Musk said, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”

Musk also took aim at what he describes as a “one party system” of the country and said the America Party will “give you back your freedom.”

However, a key point to be noted is that Elon Musk was born in South Africa and moved to the US in 1997 and became its citizen only in 2002.

Time will tell if this will affect Musk’s plans to enter the field of American politics.

