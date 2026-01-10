X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

Social media platform X has replaced the official flag emoji of Iran with the historic Lion-and-Sun symbol, this change being first noticed by the users on Friday when the protests and internet restrictions in Iran were increasing. The modification replaces the red emblem that was used post the Islamic Revolution of 1979 with a design that had been part of the Iranian flags for centuries during the monarchy. The change affects the Iran flag emoji everywhere on the platform, even in the case of the Iranian government’s officials and state backed media agencies like the Revolutionary Guard’s Tasnim News outlet.

X Responding To The Change Of Iran’s Flag

The implementation of the change took place after Nikita Bier, X’s product chief, responded to a user who had requested the emoji to be updated, and the change was implemented by the end of Friday evening. The Lion-and-Sun emblem bears witness to a long period of history since its original use on Iran’s national flag until the Islamic Republic was formed as a result of the revolution of 1979. After the Shah’s overthrow, the clergy which had taken power switched to the present symbol and adorned the stripes of the flag with kufic inscriptions of ‘Allahu Akbar’. Now, the Lion-and-Sun emblem has come back to be a strong symbol of resistance against the current government and has gained support from monarchist organizations and parts of the Iranian expatriate community that are against the Islamic Republic. Protestors have been spotted carrying the emblem along with slogans for the change of the regime, showing its once again active participation in the political sphere during the protests.

iran flag

Iran Protests Updates

X’s digital transition was attention grabbing, particularly due to the unfolding situation in Iran where the protests had erupted. The government, among others, resorted to massive internet cuts as a means of preventing communication between the protesters. Rights organizations in Iran have claimed that during the unpeaceful protests, there have been around 60 dead, whereas state media has shown only clashes and infrastructure damage.

