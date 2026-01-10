LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei audi crude imports 10 percent interest rate Chennai weather today Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

The Iran protests started over the issue of the economy, but the demand for political change became so loud that the rulers were openly challenged. A range of international responses can be detected, with warnings coming from foreign leaders, which emphasize the wide ranging geopolitical repercussions of the crisis.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 10, 2026 09:38:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

Social media platform X has replaced the official flag emoji of Iran with the historic Lion-and-Sun symbol, this change being first noticed by the users on Friday when the protests and internet restrictions in Iran were increasing. The modification replaces the red emblem that was used post the Islamic Revolution of 1979 with a design that had been part of the Iranian flags for centuries during the monarchy. The change affects the Iran flag emoji everywhere on the platform, even in the case of the Iranian government’s officials and state backed media agencies like the Revolutionary Guard’s Tasnim News outlet.

You Might Be Interested In

X Responding To The Change Of Iran’s Flag

The implementation of the change took place after Nikita Bier, X’s product chief, responded to a user who had requested the emoji to be updated, and the change was implemented by the end of Friday evening. The Lion-and-Sun emblem bears witness to a long period of history since its original use on Iran’s national flag until the Islamic Republic was formed as a result of the revolution of 1979. After the Shah’s overthrow, the clergy which had taken power switched to the present symbol and adorned the stripes of the flag with kufic inscriptions of ‘Allahu Akbar’. Now, the Lion-and-Sun emblem has come back to be a strong symbol of resistance against the current government and has gained support from monarchist organizations and parts of the Iranian expatriate community that are against the Islamic Republic. Protestors have been spotted carrying the emblem along with slogans for the change of the regime, showing its once again active participation in the political sphere during the protests.

iran flag

iran flag

You Might Be Interested In

Iran Protests Updates

X’s digital transition was attention grabbing, particularly due to the unfolding situation in Iran where the protests had erupted. The government, among others, resorted to massive internet cuts as a means of preventing communication between the protesters. Rights organizations in Iran have claimed that during the unpeaceful protests, there have been around 60 dead, whereas state media has shown only clashes and infrastructure damage. 

Also Read: Iran Protests: Death Toll Reaches 60; Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls Trump A ‘Man of Peace,’ Urges Preparation For Intervention

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 9:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Iran flagIran flag symbol changeIran flag XIran news latestIran protests 2026Lion-and-Sun emblemX Iran flag emoji

RELATED News

Iran Protests: Death Toll Reaches 60; Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls Trump A ‘Man of Peace,’ Urges Preparation For Intervention

US Opens Door For India To Buy Venezuelan Oil Under Tight Washington Controls, Reshapes Oil Policy

US President Trump Pushes for Greenland Deal, Warns It Will Happen ‘the Easy Way or the Hard Way’

Taiwan President Lai Vows to Block China’s Influence, Says ‘Will Not Allow Beijing’s Hand’

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

LATEST NEWS

Who Is the Suspect in Jaipur Accident? ‘People Ran for Their Lives’ as Speeding Audi Mows Down Pedestrians, Leaving 1 Dead, 16 Injured

India Eyes Venezuelan Crude Oil: Reliance Industries On Top With Other Refiners Poised For Opportunity As US Opens The Tap

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Sets New Benchmark In MI-W vs RCB-W, Moves Past Shafali Verma

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 45 Crore, Overtakes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar After 35 Days of Box Office Dominance

Weather Report Today: Cold Wave, Dense Fog To Grip Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In…

India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back On ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says

Rajasthan Shocker: 1 Killed as Speeding Luxury Car Hits 16 in Jaipur

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Trump Announces US Will Refine and Sell Up to 50 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil

Ayodhya Bans Non-Veg Food Near Ram Temple and Panchkosi Route, Online Orders Also Prohibited

X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention
X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention
X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention
X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

QUICK LINKS