X Blocks Reuters’ Account In India Citing Legal Demand, But India Says Not Required

X (formerly Twitter) withheld Reuters’ official account in India, displaying a message citing a “legal demand.” Government sources denied issuing a fresh request and asked X to clarify, suggesting the action may stem from an outdated order linked to Operation Sindoor.

Reuters In India blocked On X

Last Updated: July 6, 2025 13:55:21 IST

X (formerly Twitter) has withheld the official account of Reuters news agency in India. Users trying to access @Reuters see the message: “Account withheld. @Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.” The platform displays this standard notice when accounts are restricted following legal demands, such as court orders or compliance with local laws.

However, the sudden action created confusion, as Reuters has not released any public statement. An email sent to the news agency requesting comment remained unanswered at the time of publication.

Government Denies Issuing Fresh Request to Block Reuters

Government officials stated that no fresh blocking order had been issued against Reuters. They confirmed that the only known directive involving Reuters’ account dates back to May 7, during Operation Sindoor—a national security operation that prompted the blocking of several hundred accounts.

Officials familiar with the matter clarified, “The issue is not relevant anymore. The government has reached out to X asking them to explain the blocking and lift the embargo.” They now suspect that X may have mistakenly executed an outdated order, possibly confusing it with the broader Operation Sindoor enforcement batch.

Affiliated Reuters Accounts Still Accessible in India

Despite the restriction on Reuters’ main handle and @ReutersWorld, several affiliated accounts remain active and accessible within India. These include @ReutersTech, @ReutersFactCheck, @ReutersAsia, and @ReutersChina. The partial restriction raises further questions about whether the action stemmed from a broader compliance error or a selective enforcement decision. Users across India have reported the block on the primary account but noted that topic-specific and regional Reuters accounts continue to function normally on the platform without restriction.

X’s Policy on Withheld Accounts and Legal Compliance

X’s help centre outlines its policy on withholding content or accounts in specific regions. According to the platform, such actions take place in response to “a valid legal request such as a court order or demand from a government agency.” The message currently displayed on Reuters’ blocked account aligns with this policy. However, the absence of a current legal request and the government’s call for clarification has intensified scrutiny over the platform’s enforcement mechanisms in India, particularly concerning past orders and their unintended consequences when applied retroactively.

