Watch, Arunachal CM, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Attends 14th Dalai Lama’s Birthday Celebration

Today maeks the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. On this occassion Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attends the birthday celebrations at the Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple where the Dalai Lama resides.

#WATCH | Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu attend the birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama, at the Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple where the Dalai Lama resides. pic.twitter.com/IAkegavLCG — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025







Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu On China’s Involvement

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu rejected China’s claims over the Dalai Lama’s institution, stating that China holds no authority over the Gaden Phodrang Trust. He asserted that the institution remains rooted in Tibet and is revered by people across the Himalayan belt. “China has nothing to do with the institution,” Khandu said while addressing reporters in Dharamshala, where he attended the birthday eve celebrations of the Dalai Lama.

He added, “China doesn’t have a field to comment on His Holiness’ institution… the Dalai Lama institution is not there, that is in Tibet, and all the residents of the Himalayan belt recognise it.”

A special day in Dharamshala, where people from all walks of life came together for the Long Life Offering (Tenshug) to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. With heartfelt prayers, traditional offerings were made, each reflecting the deep gratitude, love, and hope. The atmosphere… pic.twitter.com/n2RAJZY07t — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 5, 2025

Pema Khandu participated in the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala and shared early morning images on X of devotees greeting the spiritual leader. “A special day in Dharamshala, where people from all walks of life came together for the Long Life Offering (Tenshug) to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama,” he wrote.

The event witnessed a large turnout of people from diverse communities who gathered to offer prayers and gratitude to the Tibetan leader. Khandu represented Arunachal Pradesh at the ceremony, underscoring the state’s long-standing spiritual and cultural ties to the Dalai Lama.

Arunachal CM Reaffirms Dalai Lama Institution’s Tibetan Roots

During the event, Khandu repeated his stance on the institution’s origins, emphasizing its connection to Tibet and its cultural significance in the Himalayan region. “China has nothing to do with the institution of the Dalai Lama, because it was not there in China. It is near Tibet and its people, and the people who follow it in the Himalayan belt, it is theirs,” he stated. He described his participation as an honor and affirmed his representation of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. “It is an honour for us to celebrate the 90th birthday… to be in this historic process,” he added.

Dalai Lama Message On His 90th Birthday

The Dalai Lama posted a message on X on his 90th birthday, expressing gratitude for the worldwide celebrations in his honor. He wrote, “On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.” He acknowledged the events while reminding followers that he normally avoids birthday festivities, identifying himself as “just a simple Buddhist monk.”

In his birthday message, the Dalai Lama encouraged people to look beyond material development and focus on cultivating inner peace through compassion. “While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place,” he wrote. He reiterated his commitment to promoting human values, religious harmony, Indian philosophical wisdom, and Tibetan culture rooted in peace and compassion.

