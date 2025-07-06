Happy Birthday Dalai Lama! Celebrates His 90th Birthday, Says ‘I Don’t Normally Engage In….’

Today marks the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama who’s spiritual full name is – Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso, shortened as Tenzin Gyatso. Leaving a message on the social media handle X, he expressed his appreciation for the initiatives organized in his honor that highlight compassion, altruism, and warm-heartedness.

“On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism,” he wrote.

Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday Message

The Dalai Lama reminded followers that he usually does not take part in birthday celebrations, but chose to share his thoughts because of the global focus on his milestone.

“I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts,” he stated. He emphasized that while material progress holds importance, people must also pursue inner peace through compassion and a good heart.

He added that this approach, directed toward all beings and not just loved ones, can make the world better.

Promoting Human Values and Tibetan Heritage Remain Dalai Lama’s Focus

The Dalai Lama reaffirmed his lifelong commitments, noting his continued work to promote human values, religious harmony, ancient Indian wisdom, and Tibetan culture. “As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion,” he said. He linked these values to global wellbeing and reiterated the importance of fostering emotional resilience through wisdom.

90th Birthday Message On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in… pic.twitter.com/bfWjAZ18BO — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 5, 2025

Dalai Lama Ends Message With Prayers

Drawing from Buddhist teachings, the Dalai Lama credited his daily strength and courage to Indian and Tibetan spiritual traditions. “I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following aspiration I strive to uphold,” he said, quoting:

“As long as space endures,

As long as sentient being remain,

Until then, may I too remain

To dispel the miseries of the world.”

He concluded his post by thanking everyone for honoring his birthday with acts that cultivate peace and compassion. “Tashi Deleg and with prayers,” he wrote.

Must Read: Dalai Lama Hopes to ‘Live Beyond 130 Years’, Rejects China’s Role in Choosing His Successor