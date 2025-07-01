Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > World > Zohran Mamdani Appears Set for Victory as NYC Plans Release of Ranked Choice Vote Results

Zohran Mamdani Appears Set for Victory as NYC Plans Release of Ranked Choice Vote Results

The New York City Democratic mayoral primary is nearing a conclusion, with progressive Zohran Mamdani poised for victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo as the Board of Elections prepares to release the next round of ranked choice vote tallies. Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist and state Assembly member, declared victory on election night, but ranked choice voting requires further tabulation before a winner can be officially confirmed.

Progressive Zohran Mamdani is leading former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has conceded but may run independently in November.
As New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary edges closer, Progressive Zohran Mamdani is leading former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has conceded but may run independently in November. (AP Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 17:20:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

As New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary inched closer to a final outcome with the Board of Elections planning to release the next round of ranked-choice voting tallies on Tuesday, Progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani appeared to hold a strong lead over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who conceded on election night but has yet to formally exit the race, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Primary Race Poised to Be Decided

Mamdani claimed victory last week with a strong performance, but the ranked-choice voting system, under which voters rank as many as five candidates by preference, is not tabulated until it can be determined whether Mamdani has crossed over the crucial 50% threshold required to win the nomination outright, the report said.

If Mamdani breaks that record, he will go on to the November general election, running against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and possibly Cuomo once more, should the former governor choose to run as an independent.

ALSO READ: Mamdani Appears Set for Victory as NYC Plans Release of Ranked Choice Vote Results

You Might Be Interested In

A New Progressive Force

At the age of 33, Mamdani joined the race as a state Assembly member with an ambitious, populist agenda centered on reducing the cost of living. His campaign galvanised voters, shadowing Cuomo’s comeback bid in the aftermath of repercussions from a scandal surrounding sexual harassment that led to Cuomo’s resignation in 2021.

Mamdani’s platform includes free city buses, free childcare, rent freezes for those in rent-stabilised apartments, and government-run grocery stores funded by taxing the wealthy. While some critics have called these ideas unrealistic, Mamdani’s supporters see a fresh blueprint for the Democratic Party.

Mixed Reactions Within the Democratic Party

The Democratic establishment, however, remains cautious about fully backing Mamdani. His outspoken criticism of law enforcement, use of the term “genocide” to describe Israeli actions in Gaza, and self-identification as a “democratic socialist” have raised eyebrows among some party leaders.

If elected, Mamdani would make history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and first mayor of Indian-American origin, as well as one of the youngest.

ALSO READ: Who Is Arya Rajendran? Meet The Indian Mayor Zohran Mamdani Called A Leader For NYC

Republicans Seize On Mamdani’s Rise

Republicans have already begun painting Mamdani as a poster boy for “leftist excess.” President Donald Trump and others in the GOP believe his candidacy provides an opportunity to compare Democratic policies unfavourably with their own.

“If I’m Republican, I want this guy to win,” Syracuse University political science professor Grant Reeher said, according to The Associated Press, adding, “Because I want to be able to compare and contrast my campaign as a Republican, in a national election, to the idea of, ‘This is where the Democratic party is.'”

Cuomo’s Uncertain Future

Cuomo, who seemingly relied on his experience, has not withdrawn his name from the November ballot and still appears undecided on a run as an independent. He refused to admit wrongdoing in the harassment scandal, describing it as politically driven.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams, who ran as an independent after dropping out of the Democratic primary, has reopened his reelection bid, casting the race as one between “blue collar” leadership and a “silver spoon” challenger.

Tags: democratic mayoral primarynycnyc ranked choice votenyc ranked choice vote resultszohran mamdani
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?