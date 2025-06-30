Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’

Assembly member Zohran Mamdani spread bold energy at the NYC Pride on Sunday as he marched alongside cheering crowds and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The 33-year-old Queens Democrat, who recently secured the Democratic mayoral nomination, described it as “a joy to march” with love and pride in the face of resistance.

Zohran Mamdani Greets Cheering Crowds at NYC Pride March | Watch

Zohran Mamdani & Leticia James at the NYC Pride March pic.twitter.com/wEdk2mm4gT — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) June 29, 2025

A joy to march in NYC Pride with the people’s champ @TishJames 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/66PbkGnTql — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 29, 2025





🔥🚨BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani was just spotted stealing all the attention during the New York City Pride Parade, Zohran can be seen jumping up and down with joy while holding a transgender flag with a firm grip. pic.twitter.com/2ZuLC1uyBG — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 29, 2025

‘It Always Seems Impossible Until It’s Done’

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and the first South Asian man elected to the New York State Assembly, had quoted Nelson Mandela as he celebrated his victory.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Mamdani had posted on X.

Born in Uganda to award-winning director Mira Nair and historian Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran not only made history through his heritage, but through his seemingly progressive platform.

Mamdani Proposes $65 million Investment in Transgender Medical Services

Should he be elected, Mamdani would become the first Muslim mayor of New York City. According to a report published by the New York Post last week, Mamdani has promised freezing rents, free bus rides, universal childcare, and a proposed $65 million investment in transgender medical services, including for children, in the event he is elected as the NYC mayor.

“LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers are under attack by the Trump administration and Zohran is going to stand up for them as Mayor,” his campaign recently told The New York Post.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Concedes, Praises Mamdani

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran against Mamdani, had conceded, saying, it was “Mamdani’s night”. Cuomo lauded Mamdani’s youth outreach, saying he inspired them “to come out and vote.”

Reports suggest Mamdani’s growing coalition — which includes AOC, Bernie Sanders and the Working Families Party — seems to be signalling a changing tide in city politics.

