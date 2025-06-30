Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > World > Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’

Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’

Zohran Mamdani, New York State Assembly member and newly declared Democratic nominee for NYC mayor, joined the NYC Pride March with a message of love and resistance. Marching alongside NY Attorney General Letitia James, Mamdani said it was "a joy to march" with love and pride in the face of resistance. His appearance came just days after clinching the nomination over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who conceded with praise, calling Mamdani’s campaign "highly impactful."

New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani made a spirited appearance at NYC Pride
New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani made a spirited appearance at NYC Pride, celebrating with crowds just days after securing the Democratic nomination for mayor. (Image courtesy: X/ZohranKMamdani)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 14:24:10 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Assembly member Zohran Mamdani spread bold energy at the NYC Pride on Sunday as he marched alongside cheering crowds and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The 33-year-old Queens Democrat, who recently secured the Democratic mayoral nomination, described it as “a joy to march” with love and pride in the face of resistance.

Zohran Mamdani Greets Cheering Crowds at NYC Pride March | Watch


‘It Always Seems Impossible Until It’s Done’

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and the first South Asian man elected to the New York State Assembly, had quoted Nelson Mandela as he celebrated his victory.

You Might Be Interested In

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Mamdani had posted on X.

Born in Uganda to award-winning director Mira Nair and historian Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran not only made history through his heritage, but through his seemingly progressive platform.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He Won’t Extend July 9 Tariff Deadline, Threatens US Can Shorten It Instead

Mamdani Proposes $65 million Investment in Transgender Medical Services

Should he be elected, Mamdani would become the first Muslim mayor of New York City. According to a report published by the New York Post last week, Mamdani has promised freezing rents, free bus rides, universal childcare, and a proposed $65 million investment in transgender medical services, including for children, in the event he is elected as the NYC mayor.

“LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers are under attack by the Trump administration and Zohran is going to stand up for them as Mayor,” his campaign recently told The New York Post.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Concedes, Praises Mamdani

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran against Mamdani, had conceded, saying, it was “Mamdani’s night”. Cuomo lauded Mamdani’s youth outreach, saying he inspired them “to come out and vote.”  

Reports suggest Mamdani’s growing coalition — which includes AOC, Bernie Sanders and the Working Families Party — seems to be signalling a changing tide in city politics.

ALSO READ: Dalai Lama Set to Reveal Succession Plan – How Will His Successor Be Chosen? Explained

Tags: home_hero_pos_5nyc pride newszohran mamdanizohran mamdani at nyc pride
Advertisement

More News

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far
Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?