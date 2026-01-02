Zohran Mamdani Deletes Posts Directed At Combating Antisemitism? Jews Demand Answers From New York’s First Muslim Mayor

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the mayor of New York City on the first day of the new year. However, on the same day, a Jewish civil rights organization has demanded answers from the mayor after official posts addressing antisemitism were removed from the @NYCMayor X account shortly after he assumed office.

The National Jewish Advocacy Center (NJAC) alleges that two posts highlighting New York City’s efforts to combat antisemitism, originally shared during former Mayor Eric Adams’ final hours in office, were deleted after Mamdani took control of the account on Thursday.

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist and the first Muslim mayor in the city’s history, was sworn in the same day the deletions were noticed.

‘Disturbing’ First-Day Action, Says Advocacy Group On Deleting Tweets From NYC Mayor’s X Account

In a sharply worded letter addressed directly to Mamdani, the National Jewish Advocacy Center condemned the removal of the posts, describing the move as deeply troubling given the current climate of antisemitic incidents in the city.

“It is difficult to overstate how disturbing it is that one of your very first acts as Mayor of New York City, on your very first day in office, was to delete official @NYCMayor tweets addressing the protection of Jewish New Yorkers,” the organization wrote.

“At a moment of unprecedented antisemitic intimidation, violence, and exclusion in the City the decision to erase official statements affirming the safety and protection of Jews is not merely tone-deaf, it is shameful. It sends a message, whether intended or not, that Jewish New Yorkers are uniquely underserving of continuity, clarity, or reassurance from their own government.”

According to NJAC Director Mark Goldfeder, the letter was also sent to the city’s Department of Investigation and the Conflicts of Interest Board.

Possible Violation of City Charter Raised

The advocacy group warned that deleting posts from the official mayoral account without archiving them could violate the city’s charter, which treats social media content as public records.

“Even if they were archived, the choice to delete statements specifically addressing Jewish safety on Day One invites scrutiny and erodes public trust,” the letter stated.

“New York City’s mayoralty is an institution, not a social-media account to be curated for convenience or optics. The record matters, the law matters, and the safety and dignity of Jewish New Yorker’s most certainly matter.”

Zohran Mamdani’s Spokesperson Responds

Mamdani’s spokesperson, Dora Pekec, rejected claims that the posts were removed because of their content, insisting the deletions were part of a broader administrative transition.

“The Mayor’s team has begun archiving posts from the @NYCMAYOR account that were published by the previous administration, in chronological order,” Pekec said in a statement.

“This ongoing process is administrative in nature and is not based on the content of the posts.”

She added that Mamdani remains committed to addressing antisemitism in the city.

“The Mayor remains steadfast in his commitment to root out the scourge of antisemitism in our City and will deliver on his commitment to renewing the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism and increasing funding for the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes by 800%,” the statement said.

What Was Deleted By Zohran Mamdani? Eric Adams’ Final Antisemitism Push

The controversy centers on a series of posts shared by former Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday morning, just hours before leaving office. Adams had published three consecutive posts promoting the city’s “first-ever municipal report” on combating antisemitism, calling it a “blueprint for 2026.”

By the following day, after Mamdani was sworn in, two of the posts in that thread had disappeared. Only the final post remained visible, accompanied by notices stating, “This Post was deleted by the Post author.”

