Home > World > Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Swearing-In Ends With Punjabi Beats, Crowd Dances Wildly, Watch The Viral Celebration Video Now

On January 1, 2026, Zohran Mamdani became NYC’s first South Asian and Muslim mayor. His inauguration at Old City Hall ended with vibrant Punjabi music, dancing with his wife, going viral globally. The celebration highlighted cultural representation and a bold, inclusive vision for the city.

Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Inauguration Goes Viral With Punjabi Beats, Marks New Era of Inclusive Leadership (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 2, 2026 10:19:15 IST

The day of January 1, 2026, marked the beginning of a new era in the political arena of New York City when Zohran Mamdani took the oath of office as the 112th mayor. The event, which was held at the classic Old City Hall subway station, was not only a transfer of power but also a big party of cultures with lots of energy involved. What started as local news very soon turned to a global viral clip as across the country, the inauguration ended with the vibrant beats of Punjabi music. 

The attendance of the first South Asian and Muslim mayor of the city dancing to “Gaddi Red Challenger” by Babbulicious along with his wife, Rama Duwaji, foreshadowed an unapologetic new era of representation for the city’s diverse working class.

Cultural Representation Through Punjabi Music

The Punjabi music that was played at this major political event was an intentional acknowledgment of Mamdani’s background. Mamdani, born in Uganda to Indian parents (the filmmaker Mira Nair being one of them), has always united his South Asian ancestry with his political persona.

The government, through the lively Desi performance at the end of the official ceremony, made it very clear that the “New Era” of New York City is to be one where immigrant cultures will not only be accepted but also celebrated in the government at the highest level.

Global Impact of the Viral Video

Pretty much right after the last chords were played, the celebration’s viral video came out, unstoppable, on social networks, already counting millions of views in a few hours. Even though the video was praised a lot and received the compliments for being so inclusive and for its youthful spirit, it also created a predictable controversy online about the American leadership that is changing faces.

But, no matter what arguments were made, the video is still factual proof of Mamdani’s commitment to lead “expansively and audaciously,” showing that the sound of New York City is as varied as the people who operate its subway system.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Tags: NYC mayor inaugurationpunjabi-musicSouth Asian representationzohran mamdani

