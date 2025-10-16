LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Zombie Drug' Xylazine Sparks Crisis In US, Horrifying Visuals Show How It 'Mummifies' Addicts, Watch

‘Zombie Drug’ Xylazine Sparks Crisis In US, Horrifying Visuals Show How It ‘Mummifies’ Addicts, Watch

Known on the streets as 'tranq,' the sedative is often mixed with fentanyl to make its effects stronger and last longer.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 16, 2025 15:02:00 IST

A powerful animal tranquilizer called xylazine is causing a surge in drug overdoses and severe health problems across the United States. Known on the streets as “tranq,” the sedative is often mixed with fentanyl to make its effects stronger and last longer.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, in 2023, xylazine was found in 30% of fentanyl powder samples and 6% of fentanyl pills tested. Philadelphia, considered the epicenter of the tranq crisis, reported that the drug played a role in 38% of all accidental overdose deaths that year.

Dr Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon and opioid researcher at Rothman Orthopaedics and Drexel University in Philadelphia, warned that the crisis shows no signs of slowing. “Five years ago, we were not seeing any patients with xylazine-related wounds. Now, at larger hospitals in Philadelphia, we see these patients daily, if not weekly,” he told The New York Post.

What exactly is Xylazine?

Xylazine was first developed by Bayer in 1962 as a blood pressure medication, but due to dangerous side effects, it was repurposed for veterinary use. It appeared as a street drug in Puerto Rico in the early 2000s and is now increasingly abused in the US. Users inject xylazine to achieve a trance-like, opioid-style high.

What are the side effects?

The drug is extremely dangerous. It can slow the heart, lower blood pressure, and cause breathing problems. It also restricts blood flow, leading to severe skin and tissue damage. Many users develop wounds that resemble flesh-eating infections. In extreme cases, tissue damage can be so severe that limbs may auto-amputate, exposing bones and requiring urgent medical care.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 3:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

