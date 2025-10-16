‘Zombie Drug’ Xylazine Sparks Crisis In US, Horrifying Visuals Show How It ‘Mummifies’ Addicts, Watch

A powerful animal tranquilizer called xylazine is causing a surge in drug overdoses and severe health problems across the United States. Known on the streets as “tranq,” the sedative is often mixed with fentanyl to make its effects stronger and last longer.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, in 2023, xylazine was found in 30% of fentanyl powder samples and 6% of fentanyl pills tested. Philadelphia, considered the epicenter of the tranq crisis, reported that the drug played a role in 38% of all accidental overdose deaths that year.

For informational purposes: These chilling scenes are coming out of Philadelphia, USA, linked to the widespread use of a drug called Xylazine. It’s so potent that it’s been described as a drug that “zombifies” humans Could this be the beginning of an apocalypse? pic.twitter.com/r8Uiq2rYCz — ADTed (@Eduo_Prince) September 6, 2025

Dr Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon and opioid researcher at Rothman Orthopaedics and Drexel University in Philadelphia, warned that the crisis shows no signs of slowing. “Five years ago, we were not seeing any patients with xylazine-related wounds. Now, at larger hospitals in Philadelphia, we see these patients daily, if not weekly,” he told The New York Post.

What exactly is Xylazine?

Xylazine was first developed by Bayer in 1962 as a blood pressure medication, but due to dangerous side effects, it was repurposed for veterinary use. It appeared as a street drug in Puerto Rico in the early 2000s and is now increasingly abused in the US. Users inject xylazine to achieve a trance-like, opioid-style high.

What are the side effects?

The drug is extremely dangerous. It can slow the heart, lower blood pressure, and cause breathing problems. It also restricts blood flow, leading to severe skin and tissue damage. Many users develop wounds that resemble flesh-eating infections. In extreme cases, tissue damage can be so severe that limbs may auto-amputate, exposing bones and requiring urgent medical care.

