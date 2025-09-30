LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > aditya rikhari > Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

Mumbai-based indie-pop artist Aditya Rikhari has collaborated with acclaimed composer Rochak Kohli to launch Suroor, a heartfelt track blending the devotional depth of qawwali with the dreamlike sound of indie-pop. Known for hits like Paro and Teri Yaad, Rikhari describes the song as an intimate reflection on love’s restless, sleepless moments. Kohli, celebrated for classics like Pani Da Rang and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, praised the track’s Persian lyrical twist and emotional balance. Suroor is now streaming on all major music platforms.

Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 30, 2025 16:35:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Indie-pop artist Aditya Rikhari has joined forces with renowned composer Rochak Kohli to release Suroor, a track that blends the devotional essence of qawwali with the dreamlike textures of indie-pop.

With its heartfelt lyrics and immersive soundscape, Suroor captures the rush of being in love—the kind that keeps you awake at night, where every glance feels sacred and every silence speaks volumes.

Aditya Rikhari, known for songs like Paro, Samjho Na, and Teri Yaad, shared:

“Suroor is a very personal song for me. It’s about those moments when love keeps you awake at night—restless, excited, and full of emotion. I wanted the song to feel simple yet powerful, something people can relate to in their own love stories.”

Rochak Kohli, celebrated for timeless tracks like Pani Da Rang, Tera yaar hoon mai, Dil na jaaneya, Preet re and many more, added:

“With Suroor, we tried to bring together the sincerity of qawwali and the freshness of indie-pop. Aditya’s voice brought that balance beautifully, making Suroor an experience as much as a song. A persian twist to the lyrics wud come as a lovely surprise! “

Suroor is streaming to all major platforms

Watch the song here– https://youtu.be/Yd4tYw8fHEs?si=KCVPtWRv4tMWNxAn

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Rikhari hitsAditya Rikhari new songAditya Rikhari Suroorbest indie-pop artists Indiaindie music scene Indiaindie-pop qawwali fusionlatest Hindi indie songs 2025new Indian indie songs 2025press-release-pnnqawwali fusion songsRochak Kohli latest trackRochak Kohli music collaborationsRochak Kohli songs 2025soulful love songs IndiaSuroor song releasetrending Hindi songs 2025

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop
Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop
Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop
Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

QUICK LINKS