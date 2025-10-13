Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More

What is Ahoi Ashtami?

It’s a festival where mothers do fast (vrat) for children’s long life, health and prosperity. Ahoi Ashtami is the festival which is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami (8th lunar day) in Hindu Kartik month (October or November) and it is celebrated just before Diwali. The devotees do fast from daybreak till the evening of the vrat day after looking at the stars (tara) or moon.

Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh Cities

The sighting of the tara (star) is the key moment to break the fast. In Madhya Pradesh, the tara rise time on Ahoi Ashtami 2025 for major cities is approximately:

Bhopal: 6:17 PM

Indore: 6:17 PM

Gwalior: Around 6:17 PM (approx.)

Jabalpur: Around 6:17 PM (approx.)

Ujjain: 6:17 PM

Across these cities, the star appears roughly between 6:15 PM and 6:20 PM. This time frame is when most devotees offer water to the stars and conclude their fast.​

Moonrise Time in Madhya Pradesh

On 13th October in 2025, in Madhya Pradesh, the moon will be late on October 13 at around 11:20 PM. Though some people see the moon and complete their fast. Ahoi Ashtami vrat is generally completed after seeing the tara in the evening.

Shubh Muhurat for Puja and Vrat

The “shubh muhurat” for mothers on vrats to perform Ahoi Mata ritual on the evening of October 13 in Madhya Pradesh will be from 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM IST. It is a good time to perform pooja for mothers, to listen to vrat katha, and while preparing for their tara darshan.

Rituals and Importance

On Ahoi Ashtami, mothers keep a nirjala fast from water throughout the day. On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, walls are decorated with Ahoi Mata images. In the evening, mothers light diyas for prayers. As soon as she sees the tara or star, she offers water to the star to break the fast. The vrat symbolizes mother’s devotion and prayers for her children to be safe and thrive. For Ahoi Ashtami in Madhya Pradesh, it is important to verify the time of the tara as it rises around 6:17 PM to break the fast during the tara rise time. Moonrise would be much later in the night and this is not commonly used to break the fast. The pooja is also beneficial spiritually if done at the ideal shubh muhurat time.

The tara rise, star rise, moonrise, and puja muhurat timings are approximate and may vary slightly depending on your exact location. Devotees are advised to consult local panchang or astrologers for precise timings before performing rituals. This information is for general guidance and cultural reference only.