LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 is observed on Monday, October 13, with mothers fasting and offering prayers to Ahoi Mata for the well-being and longevity of their children. In Madhya Pradesh, devotees in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain can follow the tara (star) rise time and moonrise time to know the exact moment to break their fast. The puja muhurat marks the auspicious period for performing rituals and prayers, ensuring proper observance of tradition and maximizing the blessings of Ahoi Mata.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 13, 2025 16:03:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More

What is Ahoi Ashtami? 

It’s a festival where mothers do fast (vrat) for children’s long life, health and prosperity. Ahoi Ashtami is the festival which is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami (8th lunar day) in Hindu Kartik month (October or November) and it is celebrated just before Diwali. The devotees do fast from daybreak till the evening of the vrat day after looking at the stars (tara) or moon. 

Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh Cities

The sighting of the tara (star) is the key moment to break the fast. In Madhya Pradesh, the tara rise time on Ahoi Ashtami 2025 for major cities is approximately:

Bhopal: 6:17 PM

Indore: 6:17 PM

Gwalior: Around 6:17 PM (approx.)

Jabalpur: Around 6:17 PM (approx.)

Ujjain: 6:17 PM

Across these cities, the star appears roughly between 6:15 PM and 6:20 PM. This time frame is when most devotees offer water to the stars and conclude their fast.​

Moonrise Time in Madhya Pradesh

On 13th October in 2025, in Madhya Pradesh, the moon will be late on October 13 at around 11:20 PM. Though some people see the moon and complete their fast. Ahoi Ashtami vrat is generally completed after seeing the tara in the evening. 

Shubh Muhurat for Puja and Vrat

The “shubh muhurat” for mothers on vrats to perform Ahoi Mata ritual on the evening of October 13 in Madhya Pradesh will be from 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM IST. It is a good time to perform pooja for mothers, to listen to vrat katha, and while preparing for their tara darshan.

Rituals and Importance

On Ahoi Ashtami, mothers keep a nirjala fast from water throughout the day. On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, walls are decorated with Ahoi Mata images. In the evening, mothers light diyas for prayers. As soon as she sees the tara or star, she offers water to the star to break the fast. The vrat symbolizes mother’s devotion and prayers for her children to be safe and thrive. For Ahoi Ashtami in Madhya Pradesh, it is important to verify the time of the tara as it rises around 6:17 PM to break the fast during the tara rise time. Moonrise would be much later in the night and this is not commonly used to break the fast. The pooja is also beneficial spiritually if done at the ideal shubh muhurat time.

The tara rise, star rise, moonrise, and puja muhurat timings are approximate and may vary slightly depending on your exact location. Devotees are advised to consult local panchang or astrologers for precise timings before performing rituals. This information is for general guidance and cultural reference only.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 4:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ahoi AshtamiAhoi Ashtami 2025 Madhya PradeshAhoi Ashtami vrat timing MPbhopalBhopal tara rise timeGwaliorIndoreIndore star rise Ahoi AshtamiJabalpurJabalpur moonrise time Ahoi Ashtamimadhya pradeshshubh muhuratujjainUjjain puja muhurat Ahoi Ashtami 2025

RELATED News

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Maharashtra: When will tara and moonrise today in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Rajasthan: When will tara and moonrise today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh mahurat and more
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Delhi NCR: When will tara and moonrise in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad? Shubh mahurat and more
Numerology Horoscope Today, October 12, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Fully Utilize Your Intelligence And Intellect
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 11, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Getting News Regarding A Promotion Or Salary

LATEST NEWS

Transform Your Diwali Selfies Into Cinematic Festive Portraits With These Easy Gemini Nano Ai Prompts
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More
Parin Somani Global Tour: Education Meets Humanity
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff
Bengaluru Deadly Accident Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue
IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Big Names Likely To Be Retained And Released By All 10 Teams
Top Stock Picks And Smart Strategies For Muhurat Trading 2025: Mix Tradition With Diwali Investing, Here’s What You Can’t Miss!
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More

QUICK LINKS