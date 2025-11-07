Baba Bageshwar Begins 10-Day Sanatan Hindu Unity Padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan Promoting Peace and Harmony

Baba Bageshwar, the one and only Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, began the Sanatan Hindu Unity Padyatra from Delhi on November 7, 2025. With a duration of 10 days, the march that starts from the Adya Katyayani Temple in Chhatarpur will not only strengthen Hindu unity but also social harmony and interfaith peace. It is going to be a long journey that will eventually end in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, on November 16, passing through many holy places along the way.

Large Turnout and Comprehensive Message

A total of more than 50,000 devotees, along with saints, politicians, and people from the Muslim community, are forecasted to walk together in the footmarch. Baba Bageshwar has invited all those who share the Sanatan Hindu vision to participate, even if just for one day, stressing a message of unity and inclusiveness.

Roadblocks and Main Roads

The procession goes via Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, SSN Marg, CDR Chowk, and then it will lead to Mathura and Vrindavan. The Traffic Control in Delhi has released certain traffic restrictions to control the movement of this large crowd.

A Peaceful and Harmonious March

The padyatra is a peaceful movement towards dialogue rather than dividing; it stresses coexistence and community support, thus enhancing Baba Bageshwar’s stature as a spiritual leader who teaches unity and collective progress.