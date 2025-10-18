Dhanteras 2025: Gold, Silver, Idols & More – 10 Vastu-Approved Purchases For Wealth And Positivity

Dhanteras is an auspicious occasion that begins the celebration of Diwali and brings a lot of wealth, prosperity, and good luck. It is considered a good omen to acquire certain articles on this day. The principles of Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian discipline of architecture and energy flow, also endorse some purchases as not only balanced energies, but also helping to attract prosperity.

On Dhanteras, 10 items you should consider purchasing in 2025 are as follows:

Gold: Gold jewelry, coins or idols of Goddess Lakshmi are the most common purchases. Gold signifies wealth and solar energy, which has the best relation with attracting prosperity.

Silver: Silver is connected to calming lunar energies and purity. Silver coins, utensils or idols can attract peace and harmony at home.

Brass or Copper Utensils: Utensils made of Brass or Copper are a good buy as they promote health and positive energy at home.

Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha: Idols of these two Deities are a must on Dhanteras worship and receiving blessings that invite prosperity and remove challenges.

Gomti Chakra: This substance is sacred and is believed to provide protection, peace and positive energy.

New Clothes: Buying new clothing or wearing new clothing provides a fresh start of happiness and joy.

Broom (Jhadoo): With broom (jhadoo) purchase it keeps negativity away and attracts good fortune.

Books and Notebooks: Starting new books or new financial accounting is considered auspicious development while starting on day of Dhanteras.

Health related products: Buying profitable health related products, Ayurvedic medicinal products, fitness individual equipment or wellness products honors Dhanavantri and attracts health and well being.

Coins / symbols of wealth: Buying and gathering symbolic coins (silver forms or other symbols associated with wealth) instills financial stability and abundance.

What to avoid: In Vastu, black-colored items, sharp objects, old or broken items, and leather items are said to bring negative energy on Dhanteras, so it is better to stay away from purchasing these items.

After purchase, new items, especially metals, should be kept in the north-north-east corner of the house, which is associated with prosperity and positive energy. It is also considered beneficial to purify new items with pure water or milk, or even leave it in the moonlight, to make it more auspicious.

This article is based on traditional Vastu beliefs and cultural practices. Readers are advised to use discretion and follow what aligns with their personal faith and customs.