LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion

Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion

Narad Muni’s curse to forget Vishnu teaches that ego and pride can distance a devotee from God. True devotion comes from humility, surrender, and self-awareness.

Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 4, 2025 15:41:41 IST

Narad Muni, the celestial sage and devotee of Lord Vishnu, is known for his wisdom, devotion and role as a messenger between goals and humans. Yet, even he once faced a curse that made him forget Vishnu temporarily. This story is not just mythological, it carries a timeless lesson for every devotee about humility, discipline, and true devotion.

The Story Behind The Curse

Narad Muni, after years of devotion and penance, became proud of his spiritual achievements. Once, he boasted of his detachment and claimed to have conquered worldly temptations. His ego led him to test his strength against Maya (illusion). 

Narad and the Princess

He visited a kingdom where a swayamvara (princess choosing her husband) was being held. Overcome by attraction, Narad wished to marry the princess and sough Vishnu’s help. Vishnu, to teach him a lesson, disguised Narad with a monkey-like face. When the princess rejected him, Narad felt humiliated and cursed Vishnu in anger.

The Consequence of Ego

Because of his arrogance and anger, Narad was cursed by Vishnu to forget Him temporarily. This curse reminded Narad that devotion is about surrender, not pride.

The Lesson For Devotees

Humility is Key

No matter how spiritually advanced one becomes, pride can ruin devotion. Narad’s story shows that event saints are not above Maya.

True Devotion Means Surrender

Narad wanted Vishnu to fulfill his personal desire. But devotion is not about imposing our will, it is about surrendering to God’s will.

Ego leads to distance from God

The curse symbolized how ego separated a devotee from divine consciousness. Forgetting Vishnu was not just punishment, it was a chance to realize his mistake.

Why This Story Matters Today

A reminder for every believer

In today’s fast paced world, people often mix spirituality with pride, showing off rituals or knowledge. Narad Muni’s curse teaches us that without humility, devotion becomes hollow. 

Balancing Desire and Faith

As humans, we all have desires. But, this story reseo minds us that faith should guide desires, not the other way around.

Disclaimer

Astrology and spiritual content shared here is intended for general guidance and awareness. It should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or scientific facts. Interpretations may differ based on belief systems, and readers are encouraged to use their own discretion.

Tags: ego lessonslessons from narad muninarad muninarad muni curse

RELATED News

Blood Moon 2025: Why Science Wonders But Astrology Alerts The Zodiacs
How Goddess Lakshmi Brings Prosperity? Explained in Detail
Sun Signs vs Moon Signs: Be Self Aware Of Your Emotions and Personality
2025 Horoscope Predictions: Love, Career, and Health Insights Of All Zodiac Signs
Why Shani Dev Rides a Crow Instead of a Powerful Animal? Deep Meaning Behind This

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion
Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion
Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion
Why Narad Muni Was Cursed to Forget Vishnu? A Lesson in Ego and Devotion

QUICK LINKS