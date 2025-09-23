Numerology Horoscope Today, September 24, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Lack Of Concentration Or Anxiety About Work

Today Daily Horoscope (24 September 2025): Todayis Ashwin Shukla Tritiya Tithi, Chitra Nakshatra and Aindra Yoga. The Moon, the significator of the mind, has left Virgo and entered Libra, where it is going to be conjunct with Mars. The Tritiya Tithi of Navratri is dedicated to Chandraghanta, the third form of Maa Durga. Worshiping Maa Chandraghanta removes all diseases, sorrows and sufferings of the body. The blessings of Maa Chandraghanta, the conjunction of planets, Nakshatras and Yoga will give people of some zodiac signs the opportunity to progress in their career and establish better harmony in family life. How will today be in other matters, read the daily horoscope of all 12 zodiac signs.

Shashishekhar Tripathi

Horoscope For All The Zodiac Signs (Daily Horoscope)

Aries Horoscope

Don’t trust anyone easily, as the number of jealous people may increase. Assess the risks of a new endeavor before proceeding. Young people are likely to meet someone new, with whom they will get along well. Egoism can lead to distance between lovers. Don’t use your intellect in relationships; try to nurture them with love and affection. Minor health issues are possible, but they can be cured with home remedies.

Taurus Horoscope

Focus on your work. You are very close to your goal; avoid laziness or carelessness at this time. You will strive to grow your business; you may even start buying and selling new products. Given the planetary positions, your partner or friend may be upset with you over something. Instead of reacting to their anger, try to understand their feelings. There is a possibility of increased family conflicts. To calm the atmosphere at home, you may decide to move away, even if you don’t want to. Health concerns are the biggest cause of your poor health, so leave some things to God and try to live a stress-free life.

Gemini Horoscope

Today, Geminis will feel a bit depressed, which may make them less inclined to work, or rather, they may try to avoid work. Businessmen should avoid being discouraged; work will definitely get done, and some good news will be received by the end of the day. Low confidence levels may lead to seeking help from friends and colleagues to resolve difficult situations. Pay special attention to cleanliness around the house, as clutter can harm the health of young children. Regular morning walks will be beneficial for your health.

Cancer Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign will be in a positive state of mind today, with no confusion regarding work or its results. You may face some bitterness among loved ones regarding ancestral business matters. Young people should make important decisions wisely, not out of stubbornness. You may hear some criticism about yourself at home, but try to understand them. Take special care of the health of elderly women. Regarding your own health, include nutritious foods in your diet to strengthen your immune system.

Leo Horoscope

Leos may face transfers at work. Given the planetary positions, new avenues for business are opening up, which are likely to bring you significant profits. If a religious event is taking place near your home for younger people, be sure to donate as much as you can. The domestic atmosphere will be good, and you will receive the support and blessings of the elders. You may experience backaches and back pain, so avoid lifting heavy objects.

Virgo Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign may experience a lack of concentration or anxiety about work. Businesspeople will be worried about financial concerns, but there’s no need to worry; the situation will soon turn in their favor. Young people should avoid harboring feelings of animosity towards anyone. If there’s tension in relationships, give each other space and remember that mental peace is essential. Maintain a balanced diet and try to burn calories by exercising as there’s a risk of increased cholesterol.

Libra Horoscope



Libras should work in a positive manner; whether it’s a major decision or an important meeting, they’re likely to achieve positive results. The more gentle and gentle your words are, the more beneficial they will be for both the present and the future. On the other hand, the day will be auspicious for those involved in the judicial system and finance. You may be somewhat troubled by your father’s disciplined behavior. You may also find your spouse’s interference unbearable, which could lead to some misunderstandings between you and your partner. You may face gastric problems; avoid oily and spicy foods.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpios in the banking sector and those in target-based jobs are likely to receive good news. Businesspeople should focus on creating new avenues to improve their financial situation; only then will their problems gradually be resolved. Someone’s sweet talk can deceive you; young people should be cautious of such people today. You need to be a little vigilant about your younger siblings’ health; try to keep them away from outside food. Stomach-related problems may arise, so you are advised to remain vigilant today.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Avoid traveling or socializing today, as it will not yield any beneficial results. Exercise patience and caution, as even the slightest laxity towards work can create significant difficulties. Even with a well-established position, businessmen may need to take some new measures to improve their business. Young people should not let their self-confidence diminish, as self-confidence is the only key to success. Communication and mutual support will strengthen your marital relationship. It is advisable to remain active regarding fitness; regular yoga and exercise are essential for you.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorns should exercise patience in their work; they will undoubtedly achieve success. Before making business decisions, be sure to talk to your father, as his guidance will prove beneficial. Young people should share their heart’s feelings with friends, which will ease their mind. A change in the thinking of the elderly will be observed, and the atmosphere at home will also be joyful. Dental care will also need to be taken especially; young children of this zodiac sign should brush their teeth at night.

Aquarius Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign should focus more on completing pending tasks; they will find them easier to handle today. Those involved in food-related businesses will see profits, but should avoid making large deals, as this could lead to financial losses. Young people should try to keep themselves happy; planetary positions are also in your favor. Parents should pay attention to their children’s behavior, as they may lie and act arbitrarily. Planetary positions can cause infections, so be aware of this.

Pisces Horoscope

Pisces people will need to work with renewed enthusiasm to complete office tasks, with subordinates also helping. Businessmen are likely to receive good news and may land a major project. Avoid harsh words to anyone; harsh words can be a slingshot today. Spend time with elders; the invaluable knowledge they provide will prove extremely beneficial. Acidity may be a problem, so avoid sitting and working immediately after meals and maintain a balanced diet.

