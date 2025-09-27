BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has announced its association as the Official Radio Partner of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. The prestigious event is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 27 September to 5 October 2025.

Organized by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the championships mark the first time this global para-athletics event is hosted in India, bringing together over 2,500 para-athletes from around the world. This landmark event underscores India’s commitment to inclusivity and sporting excellence.

Through this partnership, BIG FM will leverage its extensive reach across metros and regional markets to build excitement, raise awareness, and spotlight the inspiring journeys of para-athletes participating in the championships. The radio network will roll out special segments, athlete interviews, and engaging listener initiatives to bring fans closer to the action.

Speaking on the partnership, Sunil Kumaran and designation, CEO, BIG FM at BIG FM, said: “We are proud to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India for this historic championship. BIG FM has always believed in celebrating real heroes and impactful stories, and this association allows us to amplify the journeys of extraordinary para-athletes to millions of listeners across India.”

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, added:

“The IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships are not just about competition, but about changing perceptions and inspiring the next generation. BIG FM’s support as Radio Partner will help us reach households nationwide and ensure these stories resonate far and wide.”

With this partnership, BIG FM reinforces its commitment to championing positive change and inclusivity through entertainment, while supporting one of the most significant sporting events in India’s history.

