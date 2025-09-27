LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
Home > BIG FM > BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 14:39:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has announced its association as the Official Radio Partner of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. The prestigious event is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 27 September to 5 October 2025.

Organized by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the championships mark the first time this global para-athletics event is hosted in India, bringing together over 2,500 para-athletes from around the world. This landmark event underscores India’s commitment to inclusivity and sporting excellence.

Through this partnership, BIG FM will leverage its extensive reach across metros and regional markets to build excitement, raise awareness, and spotlight the inspiring journeys of para-athletes participating in the championships. The radio network will roll out special segments, athlete interviews, and engaging listener initiatives to bring fans closer to the action.

Speaking on the partnership, Sunil Kumaran and designation, CEO, BIG FM at BIG FM, said: “We are proud to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India for this historic championship. BIG FM has always believed in celebrating real heroes and impactful stories, and this association allows us to amplify the journeys of extraordinary para-athletes to millions of listeners across India.”

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, added:

“The IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships are not just about competition, but about changing perceptions and inspiring the next generation. BIG FM’s support as Radio Partner will help us reach households nationwide and ensure these stories resonate far and wide.”

With this partnership, BIG FM reinforces its commitment to championing positive change and inclusivity through entertainment, while supporting one of the most significant sporting events in India’s history.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

MP CM Yadav distributes free helmets, flags off bike rally to promote road safety in Bhopal
Somya Khurana Philanthropist and Founder of Pragya, Highlights the Dual Impact of Social Media on Mental Well-Being
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects bullet train project site in Surat, says Surat-Bilimora section to be operational in 2027
{OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27 September 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore [Soon]- Check Complete Winner List Updates
India Forms Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association (VVIMA) to Boost Animal Health and Global Vaccine Competitiveness

LATEST NEWS

BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
AIBE 20 Exam Notification Out: Direct Link to Check BCI AIBE XX Exam Date, Registration Dates, Process & More
Government negligence leaves Pakistani students stranded in PoGB as academic futures collapse
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi 4G’, Powering India’s Digital Future
Watch: Durga Maa In Pakistan? Viral Video Shows Navratri Garba-Dandiya Night Celebrations In Karachi
Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside
Cement firms were strategically trying to pocket GST benefit meant for consumers: Yes Securities
"Our boys showed they can chase 200+": Sanath Jayasuriya after India beats Sri Lanka in super over
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo
Riyadh: Indian Embassy's Viksit Bharat Run 2025 draws enthusiastic participation from diaspora, local communities
BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

QUICK LINKS