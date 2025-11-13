Arwal, Kurtha Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November 2025

The Assembly constituency of Arwal is located in a district that was split off the Jehanabad district in August 2001 and is the least densely populated in Bihar, the Arwal Assembly constituency. It is primarily made up of farmland and the people are very dependent on agriculture.

Arwal, Kurtha, Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

According to past statistics, the villages are occupied by more than 90 percent of their population with agricultural activities. The fertile lands along the Sone River are irrigated with the use of a high water table. Around the period, the area was defined by insurgency and violence against Naxalites, land matters, and caste violence, therefore, it therefore belonged to the Red Corridor.

Arwal Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Arwal assembly seat has been a rather dramatic one as far as elections have been won by both parties and independents at different times which is in accordance with the changes in the political situation.

Arwal, Kurtha, Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

During the 2020 Bihar Legislature Assembly elections, Maha Nand Singh, the CPI (ML) Liberation party candidate, defeated the BJP party candidate by approximately 19,950 votes, winning himself 68,286 votes (approximately 47.18 per cent). This election reinstated the existence of non BJP and non traditional elite forces in this constituency.

Kurtha Election Result 2025 – Winner

The assembly election of the 2025 Arwal Assembly election has been declared and will be held on November 11, 2025 and the count will be held today, November 14, 2025. This has contributed to a significant consideration of the parties on how they will solve the local issues, and the temper of the voters. Among the key factors which will determine the outcome of the election, the rural agricultural economy, caste structure (Scheduled Castes representing about 21 per cent of the electorate) and the historical background of law and order issues and left wing impact may play a role. Moreover, the large voter turnout of rural voters and the increasing significance of voter turnout has the potential to swing the vote in a constituency that is infamously characterized by uncertainty.

