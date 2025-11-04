“Baccha hai, chunaav ke baad jhunjhuna pakda denge”: JJD chief Tej Pratap Trolls Tejashwi Yadav Amid Bihar Election Buzz

LIVE TV
Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting from Bihar’s Mahua constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections, remarked that his younger brother Tejashwi Pratap Yadav is “still a child." Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Bachaa hai, chunaav baad usko jhunjhuna pakdayenge. ... If he goes to our area, we'll go to his area too. Then we'll go to Raghopur."

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 4, 2025 16:30:59 IST

Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting from Bihar’s Mahua constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections, remarked that his younger brother Tejashwi Pratap Yadav is “still a child” and that it will only be after the state Assembly elections that he will be given responsibility, using the metaphor of giving him a rattle after the Bihar Election 2025 concludes. 

Tej Pratap was responding to a question related to the poll campaign in Mahua of Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial nominee. The JJD chief further said that, considering that Tejashwi had campaigned in his constituency, he will, in turn, go to Raghopur from where Tejashwi was contesting.

While talking to reporters, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “Bachaa hai, chunaav baad usko jhunjhuna pakdayenge. … If he goes to our area, we’ll go to his area too. Then we’ll go to Raghopur.” 

Tej Pratap Yadav Contesting from Mahua Constituency 

Tej Pratap filed his nomination on October 16 from the Mahua constituency. On October 13, JJD announced its first batch of 22 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results expected to be declared on November 14. 

Tej Pratap Yadav Mocks Rahul Gandhi as ‘Rasoiya’ 

Tej Pratap Yadav also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the Congress MP should become a “rasoiya” (cook), rather than a politician.

“Rahul Gandhi’s job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution. He’ll spend his entire life fishing. The country will be plunged into darkness… ‘Jalebi chhan’na, machli pakadna, unko toh rasoiya hona chaiye tha’. Why did he become a politician?” Tej Pratap told reporters.

Janshakti Janata Dal chief remarks follow in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Begusarai, where the Congress MP jumped into a pond and participated in a traditional fish-catching exercise.

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan Battle for Bihar Assembly Election 2025 

The 2025 Bihar Elections is witnessing a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 4:30 PM IST
