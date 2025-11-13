Banka Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14 2025

The Banka Assembly constituency is situated in the southeasternmost part of Bihar bordering Jharkhand, and the district and the division are called the same. The area is characterized geographically by the rugged hills bordering Jharkhand to the west down to the plain areas where the Chanan River, which eventually drains into the Ganga, flows.

In the past, the district was considered one of the 250 most backward districts in India, and specific investment was made for it under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme, although it was still mainly agricultural and small scale industrious.

Banka is predominantly rural with slightly over 12 percent of the voters residing in the towns. Bihar BJP candidate Ramnarayan Mandal won the Banka seat by a margin of 69,762 votes (around 43.8 defying the opposition RJD candidate Javed Iqbal Ansari who secured 52,934 votes (around 33.2 ).

The difference was 16,828 votes suggesting a comfortable win. The history of Banka is marked with alternating successes but of late BJP has shown a dominance: the constituency has been represented by Ramnarayan Mandal several times and BJP has taken eight seats since its beginning, Congress had secured seven seats, and the RJD took two seats.

The outcomes in Banka are indicative of the high organisational height and voter following of BJP in the constituency especially with Mandal recurring candidacy. With the demographic set up, i.e. the Yadav (Ahir) group which constitutes more than 22% of the voters, the opposition parties like RJD have a task to expand their reach to other groups beyond their Muslim Yadav vote bank. Furthermore, even though the region has had its problems on Naxal roots in the past, development, infrastructure, law and order, and rural agricultural issues would continue playing a crucial role in voter behaviour in future. The strength of the BJP at present implies that unless there are radical changes such as discontent on issues or a change of alliances the status quo might prevail in the future in Banka in the next elections.

