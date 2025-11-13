LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14

The constituency lies in a district that is almost entirely dependent on agriculture, situated on the banks of the Adri river with the Sone river at its western border, and all these factors contribute to a rural lifestyle and an agriculture based economy.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE (Image Credit: News X)
Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE (Image Credit: News X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 13, 2025 22:30:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14

The southern Bihar’s Aurangabad Assembly constituency is the very place that is rich in history, it had been an area of the Magadh kingdom and later on other great emperors like Ashoka, Bimbisara, Ajatashatru, and Chandragupta Maurya ruled it.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 – Winner

The constituency lies in a district that is almost entirely dependent on agriculture, situated on the banks of the Adri river with the Sone river at its western border, and all these factors contribute to a rural lifestyle and an agriculture based economy.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The voters of this constituency are also very mixed, with Scheduled Castes making up around 21.6 percent and Muslims accounting for 19 percent. The major factors in the politics of the area have been the caste loyalties (especially Rajputs who make up more than 22 percent) and the varying demands of the domestic economy which included the trio of agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the case of the 2020 assembly elections held in the Aurangabad constituency, the winner turned out to be Anand Shankar Singh from the Indian National Congress with 70,018 votes, which gives a percentage of 41.27. His closest rival, Ramadhar Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party, received 67,775 votes and the result was a very tight one, just a matter of 2,243 votes. This slim difference highlighted the rivalry in the constituency and the lack of a clear political dominance. Congress has always done well here with 8 victories compared to 4 by the BJP who have slowly but surely gained ground.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

In the future, the 2025 election, the same constituency of Aurangabad is largely perceived as a hot spot. Polling on this seat is scheduled within the election schedule as on 11 November 2025 and the counting of the votes and declaration of the result is anticipated as on 14 November 2025. To the parties concerned, the outcome of the election of 2020 is that even slight changes in voter preferences, candidate popularity or coalition organization would change the outcome. The campaign will be very high profiled and monitored with the local problems such as employment, stresses on agriculture and the move towards the newer economic activities and replacing the traditional crafts.

Also Read: Arwal, Kurtha Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On 14th November 2025

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 9:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aurangabadaurangabad election resultaurangabad election result 2025 livebiharelectionsBiharelectionsnews

RELATED News

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal Locked in Close Contest as Counting Progresses

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Chandrashekhar, LJP’s Surendra Yadav in Tight Contest as Counting Continues

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

LATEST NEWS

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

Bhabua, Mohania (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD Retain Stronghold Or BJP Make A Comeback?

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 Nov; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Close Contest

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Tough Battle

Lauriya Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Vinay Bihari and Sunil Kumar Face Tough Contest in Bihar Polls

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Dharmendra Health Scare: Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Deol Family Inside Breach Candy ICU

Begusarai, Cheria-Bariarpur, Bakhri Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Contests, Candidates And 2020 Comparison

Bhojpur, Arrah Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14 2025

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14
Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14
Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14
Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14

QUICK LINKS