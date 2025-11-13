Aurangabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Trivikram Narayan Singh, Congress’ Anand Shankar Singh Await For Vote Counting Tomorrow On November 14

The southern Bihar’s Aurangabad Assembly constituency is the very place that is rich in history, it had been an area of the Magadh kingdom and later on other great emperors like Ashoka, Bimbisara, Ajatashatru, and Chandragupta Maurya ruled it.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 – Winner

The constituency lies in a district that is almost entirely dependent on agriculture, situated on the banks of the Adri river with the Sone river at its western border, and all these factors contribute to a rural lifestyle and an agriculture based economy.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The voters of this constituency are also very mixed, with Scheduled Castes making up around 21.6 percent and Muslims accounting for 19 percent. The major factors in the politics of the area have been the caste loyalties (especially Rajputs who make up more than 22 percent) and the varying demands of the domestic economy which included the trio of agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the case of the 2020 assembly elections held in the Aurangabad constituency, the winner turned out to be Anand Shankar Singh from the Indian National Congress with 70,018 votes, which gives a percentage of 41.27. His closest rival, Ramadhar Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party, received 67,775 votes and the result was a very tight one, just a matter of 2,243 votes. This slim difference highlighted the rivalry in the constituency and the lack of a clear political dominance. Congress has always done well here with 8 victories compared to 4 by the BJP who have slowly but surely gained ground.

Aurangabad Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

In the future, the 2025 election, the same constituency of Aurangabad is largely perceived as a hot spot. Polling on this seat is scheduled within the election schedule as on 11 November 2025 and the counting of the votes and declaration of the result is anticipated as on 14 November 2025. To the parties concerned, the outcome of the election of 2020 is that even slight changes in voter preferences, candidate popularity or coalition organization would change the outcome. The campaign will be very high profiled and monitored with the local problems such as employment, stresses on agriculture and the move towards the newer economic activities and replacing the traditional crafts.

