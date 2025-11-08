Prior to the Phase 2 voting in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) along with the state Chief Electoral Office (CEO) have facilitated the process for voters to check their names in the updated voter list.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

To begin with, you may reach out to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, and head towards the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ section. Provide your EPIC number voter ID number or your personal details like name, father’s/husband’s name, district and click search. In case your name is found, then remember your polling station number, booth location, and serial number on the roll. It is also suggested to download or screenshot the entry for hassle free polling day. If it turns out that your name is not there, the website still has instructions on what to do next. You can file a claim or correction by submitting Form 6 or Form 8 (whichever is applicable) to the nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO) or electoral office. By doing so in advance of polling day, it will be a smooth process without any last minute foot dragging. Besides the website, you can also take advantage of the Voter Helpline app, send an SMS if that service is available in your district, or go to your local polling booth for help. The CEO’s site has also provided contact numbers for BLOs and officers if you wish to get assistance through personal interaction.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Finding where your polling station is located is equally significant. After the confirmation of your name, check the booth number and its location, you can also look through the ECI’s ‘Search Polling Station Location Online’ service, which displays the booth locations on a map. On the day of voting, get there before the time with a valid photo ID and your voter slip if you have downloaded one. Knowing your booth ahead of time prevents confusion on polling day, and thus, you can vote without any problem. Soon, the Phase 2 elections will be here, verifying your details now is one way of securing your right to vote without stress on the last day.

Also Read: ‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan