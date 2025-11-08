LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Prior to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2, the Chief Electoral Officer's website or the Voter Helpline app can be used to verify the names of voters in the revised electoral roll. Along with that, the Election Commission has given the voters opportunity to make corrections through Forms 6 and 8, as well as to find their polling booths online, in order to have a hassle free voting experience.

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 8, 2025 12:33:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Prior to the Phase 2 voting in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) along with the state Chief Electoral Office (CEO) have facilitated the process for voters to check their names in the updated voter list. 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

To begin with, you may reach out to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, and head towards the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ section. Provide your EPIC number voter ID number or your personal details like name, father’s/husband’s name, district  and click search. In case your name is found, then remember your polling station number, booth location, and serial number on the roll. It is also suggested to download or screenshot the entry for hassle free polling day. If it turns out that your name is not there, the website still has instructions on what to do next. You can file a claim or correction by submitting Form 6 or Form 8 (whichever is applicable) to the nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO) or electoral office. By doing so in advance of polling day, it will be a smooth process without any last minute foot dragging. Besides the website, you can also take advantage of the Voter Helpline app, send an SMS if that service is available in your district, or go to your local polling booth for help. The CEO’s site has also provided contact numbers for BLOs and officers if you wish to get assistance through personal interaction.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Finding where your polling station is located is equally significant. After the confirmation of your name, check the booth number and its location, you can also look through the ECI’s ‘Search Polling Station Location Online’ service, which displays the booth locations on a map. On the day of voting, get there before the time with a valid photo ID and your voter slip if you have downloaded one. Knowing your booth ahead of time prevents confusion on polling day, and thus, you can vote without any problem. Soon, the Phase 2 elections will be here, verifying your details now is one way of securing your right to vote without stress on the last day.

Also Read: ‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 12:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bihar assembly elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter Listbihar elections phase 2biharelection-hero-1biharelectionnewsbiharelectionphotosbiharelectionsBiharelectionsphase2How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List bihar elections

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Step-By-Step Guide To Cast Your Vote Smartly On EVM, Don’t Miss Out!

Phase II Of Bihar Polls 2025: 32% Face Criminal Cases, 41% Are Crorepatis

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?

‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan

What Led to Bihar’s Record Voter Turnout In Phase 1 Of The Assembly Elections? Check Here

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Pfizer Wins Metsera Bidding War Against Novo Nordisk In $10 Billion Acquisition

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online The Gabba Cricket Ground Brisbane

Is Netflix’s ‘Baramulla’ Fact Or Fiction? The Haunting Kashmir Mystery That Blurs The Line Between Truth And Terror

PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Lal Krishna Advani- A Mentor, A Trailblazer, And the Man Who Shaped BJP’s Legacy

The Power of Punches and Emotion: Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Among Top Action Movies on ZEE5

Rishabh Pant Injured Again? India A Skipper Retires Hurt After Series of Painful Blows In Match vs South Africa A

Operation Pimple: Two Terrorists Killed In J-K’s Kupwara, Massive Search Hunt Still On

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

“Vivek Ramaswamy Will Be A…”: U.S. President Donald Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

QUICK LINKS